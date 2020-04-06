Shane Lowry Earns an Additional 12 Months as Golfer of the Year Champion | Golf News





Shane Lowry stays with the Claret Jug for an extra year

Shane Lowry admitted that he had mixed emotions about holding on to the Claret Jug for an additional year after the 149th Open was canceled for 2020.

Lowry will need to keep golf's most iconic silverware polished longer than scheduled, but he can expect to defend his crown at Royal St George & # 39; s in July of next year.

The popular Irishman, an impressive winner of six shots from The Open at Royal Portrush last season, reluctantly agreed with the R,amp;A decision to cancel this year's masterpiece.

"Obviously, I would have liked to have held the Claret Jug for another 12 months anyway, but this is disappointing news and I have mixed emotions," Lowry said. Sky Sports News.

"I would love to go to Royal St George & # 39; s this year to defend, but the R,amp;A have made their decision based on the health and safety of the players, spectators and everyone involved that week."

"I think it is probably the right decision, but who knows where this will all end. We all hope that it will all be finished in the middle of summer, but we just don't know."

"The R,amp;A have made their call, and if they cannot guarantee that people will not be safe at the Open Championship, then they will not have it. It is the right decision, but it is incredibly disappointing, and we will have to wait until 2021 before I can go. to Royal St George & # 39; s.

"At least Royal St George & # 39; s will still have a chance to host the Open next year. It's weird not having an Open during the year, and that's something I've never known. But Claret Jug is in good hands by others 12 months. ! "

Lowry also raised concerns about possible travel restrictions if, and when, competitive golf has full permission to resume, with the PGA Championship (August), the US Open (September) and the Masters (November) all rescheduled.

"I really wanted a lot of things this year, like going to the Masters this week as reigning Open champion and playing the Irish Open in front of my home crowd," added Lowry.

"None of that seems to be happening now, but as I said last week, golf is secondary when there are so many lives at risk around the world right now. People just need to stay safe and stay healthy and wanting to get out. from the field, far side of all this.

"Obviously, different countries are going to have different policies, and it will be interesting to see what happens in terms of whether everyone can travel. That is my main concern for golf. When we start playing again, everyone will be able to get in the countries where they are happening. the events?

"We will have to wait and see, it is purely a waiting game and I am sure the governing bodies have had endless meetings on all of this in the past few weeks."