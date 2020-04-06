Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is learning belly dancing during the confinement

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are blessed with three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The couple is among one of Bollywood's most beloved jodis, and anything to do with them or their family is sold as hotcakes online. SRK's daughter Suhana, who studies cinema in New York, returned to Mumbai due to the blockage due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the beautiful teenager has made the most of her time during the quarantine. She has started taking online belly dance classes.. It is a known fact that Suhana wants to enter Bollywood after completing her studies in New York and has started preparing for it as of right now. Whether it's to enhance your dance skills or to always stay glamorous, this young gun already has her eyes on the big screen.

Suhana's belly dance coach Sanjana Muthreja shared a photo from her online session. She captioned the image as: “Challenging ourselves with scrolls! Online belly dance classes with @ suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan. "Good, visit us soon Suhana!