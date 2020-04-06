SF abandons plan to house homeless people at Moscone Center during pandemic in favor of hotel rooms – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco officials have reversed a plan to house the homeless at the Moscone West Convention Center.

Instead, the city will continue a plan to place homeless people in hotels in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, said Trent Rohrer, director of the city's Human Services Agency.

"There are 150 people in hotel rooms right now and approximately 40 more are moving today," Rohrer told KPIX 5. "We will continue to move people on a daily basis, while also continuing to get more hotel rooms under contract. Our goal continues being 3,500, more or less, until the Department of Health tells us that the objective has changed. "

Videos and photos of the space in Moscone West showing rows of cribs placed together drew immediate criticism.

"It looked like a World War I flu hospital," said Matt Haney, a San Francisco supervisor who has been urging the city to move more quickly to bring more homeless people inside. "Exactly the type of environment we need to get people out, not to put them in," he added.

Haney was among a group of progressive supervisors who urged the city to move faster with its plan to move homeless people to available hotel rooms during the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, in a briefing on the city's plans to deal with the virus, Mayor London Breed said that homeless people who are over the age of 60 and who have underlying health conditions would be transferred to hotels, but indicated that there would be limits as to how many could be protected. .

"We will not be able to solve our San Francisco homeless problem with this crisis," Breed said Friday.

On Monday, some supervisors continued to question whether the transfer of homeless people to hotels is urgent enough.

"It is going much slower than any of us on the Board of Supervisors would like," said San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin. "I pray that it is real, otherwise we are condemning people to death," he said.

"Most of those 190 are quarantined, or there, because they may have been infected," said Haney. "They have not yet proactively moved anyone. Thousands of people are still in crowded shelters and shipping centers, and thousands more on the streets. This is a time bomb."