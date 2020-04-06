See Lauren Cohan's return to The Walking Dead

She is back! The Walking Dead Season 10 "ended,quot; with a look at what will come when the true end of the season airs sometime in 2020 and that includes Lauren CohanI return to the series as Maggie.
While filming months ago, AMC delayed the release of the true season 10 finale after production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. "Unfortunately, current events have made it impossible to complete post-production for The Walking Dead end of season 10, so the current season will end with episode 15 on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year, "AMC said in a statement.
The trailer for the finale featured Cohan's first appearance in the series since he came out in season nine. Cohan went to star in the short series ABC Cavalier whiskey opposite Scott Foley. In the teaser, Maggie receives a letter detailing the slaughter that the Whisperers brought to the survivors of the zombie apocalypse. Her character left the show to go help establish new communities.
In October, AMC announced that Season 11 would feature the full-time return of Cohan and the character Maggie.
"The Walking Dead It burst through the door ten years ago as a genre show that had all the depth of the character of a top-notch prestigious drama. " Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "And now ten years later, led by the brilliant Angela Kang And fueled by one of television's most talented actors, this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its restart. We are delighted to welcome Lauren Cohan again, she has meant so much to this show and her passionate global fan base, who will face each other on a fantastic journey in the coming months. "
The Walking Dead Final will air later in 2020.
