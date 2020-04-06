See Lauren Cohan's return to The Walking Dead

She is back! The Walking Dead Season 10 "ended,quot; with a look at what will come when the true end of the season airs sometime in 2020 and that includes Lauren CohanI return to the series as Maggie.

While filming months ago, AMC delayed the release of the true season 10 finale after production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. "Unfortunately, current events have made it impossible to complete post-production for The Walking Dead end of season 10, so the current season will end with episode 15 on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year, "AMC said in a statement.