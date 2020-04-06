Second employee at Sylmar Juvenile Hall tests positive for coronavirus; 22 youth in quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A second employee at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar tested positive for coronavirus and 22 asymptomatic youth have been quarantined, the county's Probation Department announced Monday.

According to the county, the employee most recently worked at the facility on Sunday and was currently quarantined at his home.

The Probation Department said it will disinfect the entire housing unit to reduce any chance of additional exposure to youth and staff.

Last week, county officials confirmed that an employee of the facility had tested positive and 21 youth who had possibly been exposed to the worker were quarantined.

The Probation Department also temporarily suspended visits to its youth hallways and residential treatment facilities in mid-March and closed all offices to the public.

Late last month, the Los Angeles Superior Court Sylmar courthouse was closed for three days because a deputy public defender tested positive for the virus.

All affected judges and facility personnel were informed of the quarantine for 14 days.

