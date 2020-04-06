Scammers create fake coronavirus test site and charge $ 240 for a "test,quot; (video)

There is a new scam in the United States: fake coronavirus testing sites.

Scammers are creating "pop-up,quot; COVID-19 test sites, which can offer quick results for cash. But the evidence is false.

A medical marketing company established makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville, KY this weekend, with workers dressed in hazardous materials equipment.

But some people suspected fraud, and contacted their local politician, Metro Council President David James.

He and some Louisville advocates have been chasing COVID-19 scammers for weeks.

According to David James, scammers are charging more than $ 200 per test and using people's DNA and personal information.

"It really is a Medicaid fraud, it is what it really is. There is no reason why you should spend $ 240 for a COVID test," James said. "And they are wearing the same gloves in Person A that they used in Person B, that they used in Person C."

"They are the scum of the Earth and they take advantage of the poorest of the poor, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get them [explicitly] out of Kentucky," James said.

Here is a video of David James confronting suspected scammers: