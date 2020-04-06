Home Entertainment Scammers create fake coronavirus test site and charge $ 240 for a...

Scammers create fake coronavirus test site and charge $ 240 for a "test,quot; (video)

There is a new scam in the United States: fake coronavirus testing sites.

Scammers are creating "pop-up,quot; COVID-19 test sites, which can offer quick results for cash. But the evidence is false.

A medical marketing company established makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville, KY this weekend, with workers dressed in hazardous materials equipment.

But some people suspected fraud, and contacted their local politician, Metro Council President David James.

