Santa Cruz couple's dream trip to Nepal ends with repatriation flight – Up News Info San Francisco

KATHMANDU, Nepal (Up News Info SF / AP) – Retired couple from Santa Cruz, Stacy Kim and Martin Hynes, planned an extended trip, touring the wonders of Nepal, but found themselves Sunday at Kathmandu airport waiting for the last repatriation flight to the United States. .

The county, located in the Himalaya mountains, offered a small exit window for trapped tourists after the government closed the nation's borders and all access inside and outside to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sunday's flight was the second out of the country. Qatar Airways' first flight last Tuesday was organized by the US government. USA And flew 302 Americans from Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport to Washington, D.C. Seniors, families with children, and people with medical conditions were given priority on the flight.

The US Embassy USA In Nepal, he estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 Americans were still in the country after the first flight, but says that not everyone was looking to leave.

Passengers aboard Tuesday's flight said they paid $ 1,250 for the seat home.

"I have a three-month visa and I was hoping to stay another month and a half or so," said one of the passengers, Ryan Paugh, a software engineer from Washington, D.C., who was hiking in Nepal. "We don't feel like we want to leave, but it's the right decision to return to the United States until the pandemic can subside."

Cameron Collins, a plumber from Albany, New York, was hiking and learning yoga when he, too, decided to shorten his trip and return home.

"I just feel like I should go home and be with my family," he said. "I am nervous about the result."

There were an estimated 10,000 foreign tourists in Nepal when the blockade was imposed last week. During the week, two flights to Germany and one to France took Europeans out of the country.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, Randy Berry, said it took several days to gather Americans from various locations and take them to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, before the flight could be arranged.

"We wanted to make sure we had time to bring those people from those remote places so that we could send a flight back to the States, in fact capturing as many people as we can," Berry said.

As a result of the blockade, all flights have been stopped in Nepal and vehicles have been ordered off-road, while companies, markets and offices have been closed.

Nepal has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus, including one person who has recovered from it.

