Santa Clara County Cases Total 1,224; Death toll reaches 42 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health officials reported Monday that the county has 1,224 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and the county's death toll increased by three to a total of 42.

Data from the county Department of Public Health shows that 286 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Data from the county's COVID-19 control panel also shows that 11,000 people in Santa Clara County have been screened for the virus, with 11 percent positive results. There are 211 test results still pending.

The 17 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday are the lowest single-day increase in the county since March 28.

Treatment for coronvirus patients began Sunday at a field hospital built inside the Santa Clara Convention Center as county health officials prepared for an expected increase in virus victims this week.

The county is also working with companies like hotels to establish additional care facilities and options for vulnerable populations, with insured sites in San José, Santa Clara and Gilroy to house and isolate the homeless.

"We are exploring all possible options to ensure that all members of our community can receive care during the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith, County Executive.

With 1,224 cases, Santa Clara County is the most affected by the disease of the 10 Bay Area counties and the second most in the state after Los Angeles County.