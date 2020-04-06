Sanaa Lathan breaks the Internet with attractive photos of pure snake swimsuit

Sanaa Lathan has fans who say wow and ask what his secret is after posting a series of head-spinning photos where he wears a see-through swimsuit.

The awesome Happily ever after The actress took a short vacation to Nobu Los Cabo in Mexico before the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanaa revealed her killer curves in a white swimsuit featuring sheer Norma Kamali panels. Described as a "snake one-shoulder mesh paneled swimsuit," it retails for $ 265.

A fanatic had this reaction: "That swimsuit is everything." Why are you doing me this? Smdh, I'm calling you now. "

Another commenter stated: “How refreshing to see a beautiful and natural body. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💜 "

This person wrote: "Not only beauty, it is the brilliance of the soul. Grace and excellence. It is wonderful to live with your energy. It is a strange coincidence that I am wearing that same outfit right now while I wash the dishes. #Twins."

Sanaa recently did an interview in which she talked about shaving her head Something new and happy forever: “He connected around the world, because hair is really a metaphor for self-love and being outside of what society tells us we should be. And every woman can identify with it. However, that was quite scary, because everyone knew that this was the day I had to shave my head. That was all my hair.

She added: "I kept asking Larry Sims, who was the stylist," Do you think the shape of my head will be fine? "Yeah, baby, it's going to be great." And then after I made the scene, we basically did it in one take, and the whole set is on pins and needles. In fact, I called "cut,quot; because they wanted to call "cut,quot; when I was done. They were all crying. Larry runs in and says, "OMG, your head is beautiful. Thank goodness! "I was like," What do you mean? You were telling me that it was so. He said, "I didn't know. I was just saying that. I didn't know. You could have had a cone head. That was hysterical."

He concluded by saying, "But it was interesting because, after shaving, I said, 'Oh, I'm just going to wear wigs. They will look really natural. "And I didn't wear a wig once in my real life. Actually, every ex-boyfriend of mine said," Ooh, can I go rub it? "I was really surprised by the men's reaction. And when I didn't go to a screen test, but a lighting test, for The Affair, and my hair was still bald, I brought a long wig, mostly men on set that day. I did a test with the wig and with Baldy, and I said, " What do you like best? "They all said my bald man, and I was so surprised. Then I made the bald man. It was very liberating. There are days now, because he is growing, he is in the intermediate stage, where I just want to shave everything again."

Sanaa is still fresh as always.



