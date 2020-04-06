San Francisco officials report new death, 13 additional positive test results – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco health officials on Monday reported a new death from coronavirus in the city in the past 24 hours and 13 new positive results among its residents.

Officials did not disclose any additional information about the victim's age, sex, and how they may have been exposed to the disease. The death toll in the city during the current outbreak is now 9, while there have been 583 confirmed cases since the outbreak began locally in February.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, the virus has caused 91 deaths and there have been almost 3,700 confirmed cases.

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at Laguna Honda Hospital increased to 14. The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care tasks. All 14 cases are described as in good condition.

The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members.

"We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area," said the city's Emergency Management Department in a ad. "This is a very challenging time, and (Laguna Honda) has expanded mental health resources for staff and residents."

In response to a city request, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dispatched qualified personnel to Laguna Honda, including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians, and epidemiologists.

"These experts have ideas from across the country and around the world to help us improve our response," city officials said.

The hospital is under a quarantine protection order issued by the city on March 25.