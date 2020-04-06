Sam Gores Paradigm $ 1.1M for laid off employees, provisional and no-salary financing line for Gores – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf5d27e7d39fd48cf900cece46b67103376%

EXCLUSIVE: It's been a tough couple of weeks for Paradigm since President / CEO Sam Gores initiated "temporary layoffs" of up to 200 employees in the wake of the Hollywood closure of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a salacious lawsuit against the agency by the veterinary agent. Debbee Klein, who was among the sacked. Tonight Gores sent an internal email seeking to reassure the rest of the staff about what the future held for the agency. Among the proclamations was that Gores established an undisclosed amount of "interim financing" to keep the agency afloat for the foreseeable future, established a $ 1.1 million fund to assist those employees in the temporary layoff. Gores also revealed that he will not receive a paycheck for the rest of the year and possibly more, until the music tour agency recovers in the future.

The Up News Info heard rumors that Gores was going to send missives to rival agencies asking them not to hire fired agents, who are technically still tied to Paradigm for 90 days. While Paradigm did not comment on the internal email Deadline received and posted next, a Paradigm spokesperson denied that any dismissed agents were retained. The letter was specifically about agents who were not fired and, therefore, under contract. "The information you have is incorrect," said a spokesperson. “Neither Sam nor Paradigm would stand in the way of someone who wants to hire an employee who has been temporarily laid off, whether they are covered by a contract or not. Sam did send an email to some of his counterparts from other agencies saying he had heard they were trying to hire his agents and that it wasn't great. The information he had was that his active agents had been contacted and that they were covered by contracts, unlike those who had been temporarily fired. If I checked, I would discover that this violates California law. "

Here is the internal email sent by Gores tonight:

Dear colleagues,

I am committed to improving our communication flow as we overcome this uncertain time. the

The difficult and urgent actions we took on March 20 were the most difficult of my 37-year career.

Paradigm's great strength is its enormously talented staff. It always has been and always will be.

The vital and significant actions we took, although necessary for the health of the company, were

hard and painful And although immediate action was required, I realize that the way the message

it was transmitted to you, lacked compassion and made you feel alienated from Paradigm.

You are part of this team because we believe in your talent and we hope you will be

people who will help build the future of Paradigm after the COVID crisis. From the beginning, we have

considered that these layoffs were temporary and it is worth repeating that our intention is to bring as many

of you back as possible.

In recent weeks, we have been working to mitigate the effects of these temporary layoffs and

Provide expanded benefits, comfort and assistance as we prepare for this pandemic to end and

I return to work as a community at the agency that I am proud to call home.

• Paradigm has established a $ 1.1M Employee Assistance Fund to provide additional support from

our employees temporarily laid off. We will have more details about this fund in or

before Friday April 10.

• Your health care coverage has been extended until the end of June and we will

continue to monitor the situation closely.

• Our intention is to support you as a member of the Paradigm family. Our desire is to help

our teams and help you keep your business books. If you have any question

regarding the structure that has been established to support agents and their team

members who have been temporarily laid off, contact your office leader or

Head of Department.

Coronavirus has affected almost all companies in the world and, certainly, our industry. When

months of film and television productions, concerts, tours and festivals were canceled o

postponed overnight, all aspects of our business were dramatically impacted. I thought you would

I would like to know about various actions that Paradigm has taken to ensure that the company remains in

solid ground.

• Paradigm has secured intermediate financing that will provide a bridge through this global crisis.

• Paradigm has signed a new franchise agreement with the Writers Guild of America,

allowing the agency to resume representation of its WGA-represented television and film writer

clientele. Paradigm is the first major talent agency dedicated to television packaging to sign

A new franchise agreement with the WGA. This is a big step forward in a situation that

It goes back almost two years. By signing the agreement, you enable our literary agents

re-sign our writing clients and get them back to work.

• I lost my salary for the rest of 2020, and beyond if necessary.

• Like all other agencies throughout the industry, staff above the Coordinator level are working at a reduced rate.

wages until the business picks up again.

I deeply regret the financial impact that this crisis has had on many of our colleagues,

friends and families as they face one of the most pressing economic and health challenges in

The modern era.

I will contact you again on or before Friday for more information on the Employee Relief Fund.

Stay safe, stay well, and we'll stay in touch and keep you informed about our efforts

in her name.

Warmly and with great respect,

Sam Gores, President and CEO