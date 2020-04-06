Ryder Cup was unmoved when the new world golf calendar was announced Golf News







The Ryder Cup is still ongoing and will take place in its assigned week in late September, after all major golf governing bodies announced a revised schedule for 2020.

Whistling Straits will be the place for Europe to defend the trophy in the fall, as officials hope to host three majors and the Ryder Cup starting in August, although the R,amp;A has announced that the 149th Open will now not be played until July of next year.

Europe will defend the Ryder Cup in September at Whistling Straits

The FedExCup play-offs have been delayed a week to accommodate the proposed new schedule of events, which anticipates the PGA Championship to move in early August, the US Open. USA It will be held the following month and the Masters will be played now in November.

But the USGA has canceled the United States Openings for men and women, while the Augusta National Women & # 39; s Amateur has also been canceled for 2020.

The European Circuit has yet to announce a revised schedule following the postponements of a series of events due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems likely that a new classification system will have to be implemented if the Ryder Cup is held as planned. .

The Open canceled for 2020 The 149th Open will now be played at Royal St George & # 39; s in July 2021.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said: "We will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials, but we hope that it will be safe and responsible to conduct the PGA Championship in August and the Ryder Cup as scheduled on the 22 of September 27 to Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

"With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America, hopefully helping to turn the page in August with the PGA Championship and in September with the Ryder Cup."

USGA Executive President Mike Davis confirmed that the US Open. Originally slated for June, the US will now take place in September at Winged Foot, near New York, but also that its top-tier events had been ruled out for this year.

The US Open will now be played in September.

"Canceling this year's Senior Open championship was a very difficult decision to make," Davis said. "Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, we also value our relationships with Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club and we were looking forward to hosting incredible events there this summer."

Given the current health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules in the second half of 2020, including the postponement of the US Women & # 39; s Open and US Open, we felt it was necessary to make these adjustments unlucky to our 2020 championship plans. "

Meanwhile, the LPGA has announced that ANA Inspiration, which was postponed in early March, is now slated to begin three days after the FedExCup playoffs conclude at the Tour Championship on September 7.

FedExCup will conclude a week later than planned

The Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season on the PGA Tour, has also been delayed by a week due to new dates for the PGA Championship.

But the Masters, which will now begin on November 9, will not be preceded by a second Amateur Augusta National Women & # 39; s.

Augusta President Fred Ridley said: "After careful consideration and after an extensive review process, we have also made the difficult decision to cancel the Augusta National Women & # 39; s Amateur 2020. Ultimately, the many Programming challenges with the NCAA tournaments, the Amateur Team World Championship, the LPGA Q-Series, and other events in which women's amateur golf is resumed led to this decision.

Augusta National Women's Hobbyist Has Been Canceled

"Each player who accepted an invitation to the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in 2021 Augusta National Women & # 39; s Amateur, as long as she remains an amateur. In addition, those who purchased tickets will receive a refund in May and will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets for next year's event.

"We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full force next spring."