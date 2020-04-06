Ross Moriarty signs a new agreement with the Dragons | Rugby Union News





Wales forward Ross Moriarty

Wales international Ross Moriarty has signed a new long-term agreement with the Dragons.

The back row striker has agreed to an extension of the contract after spending nearly two seasons at Newport.

Moriarty's decision comes days after Dragons confirmed that Wales lockout Cory Hill was leaving for Cardiff after spending seven seasons at Rodney Parade.

Dragons rank fifth in PRO14 Conference A, but Moriarty believes rugby director Dean Ryan has them on an upward curve.

Moriarty joined the Gloucester Dragons in November 2017

The 25-year-old said on the Welsh Rugby Union website: "I have enjoyed the last season with Dragons and everyone can see that we are moving in the right direction.

"We had some good results this season and I think we will move on when we start playing again."

"I can't wait to play again at Rodney Parade, the atmosphere we had for this season's derby games was really special."

Moriarty made his international debut for Wales against Ireland in August 2015

"Dean has made a big difference since joining and made me enjoy my rugby again, which followed my international games, even if we didn't get the results we would have liked."

Ryan added: "We are delighted to retain Ross' services at Dragons. His decision to renew his contract shows that he is committed and believes in what we are doing here."

"More importantly, he also feels that we can help him achieve his ambitions in the next two seasons."