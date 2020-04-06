Roku's free ad-supported streaming service will hit the UK

Roku is bringing its free and advertised Roku channel to the UK. The service, which is available starting today, will give access to more than 10,000 movies, TV episodes and documentaries on demand, including Fifth speed, Fur, Get CarterY The wicker man. You will be able to access the Roku channel on Roku devices, now Sky Q TV sets and decoders, and the streaming quality increases to 1080p, depending on the content and the exact hardware you are using.

All of this content is available for free, but there will be advertisements interspersed throughout what you're viewing. Roku says he will try to show viewers a similar amount of ads as they would see on other platforms, and in the case of television shows, he will try to place ads during the show's original ad breaks. You won't have to see an ad before you start looking at something, and Roku tells me that he won't allow the same ad to play more than once in a half hour period.

The Roku channel was launched in the US. USA In 2017

The Roku Channel was originally launched in the US. USA In 2017, and since then it has expanded with the launch of an online web player, live news and a dedicated section for children and families. Perhaps most significant is that in 2019 Roku added the ability to subscribe to pay TV content providers from the Roku channel like Showtime, Starz, and HBO.

Although there are no signals from live channels in the US. The web interface or premium TV subscriptions, the kids and families section has made the cut. This will provide a dedicated section for family content, and Roku also says that this content will show fewer ads. However, there are no separate user profiles available within the Roku Channel, so you can't give kids a dedicated profile, safe in the knowledge that they won't stumble over anything they shouldn't.

Although Roku is best known for his streaming hardware, CEO Anthony Wood said in 2018 that he sees the company as more of an advertising business than a hardware business. Now, with the UK launch of the Roku Channel, this focus on ad-supported content is getting a huge boost outside of the US. USA