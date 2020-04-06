Robert Snodgrass: West Ham midfielder reveals David Moyes' motivating words and unusual nickname | Football news





Robert Snodgrass believes David Moyes is the right man to keep West Ham in the Premier League

Robert Snodgrass may share the same nationality as David Moyes, but there is more than one reason why the West Ham midfielder says his manager "speaks my language."

The 32-year-old was impressed by his Moyes' approach since his teammate Scot returned to the London stadium in December last year.

However, Moyes has been far from straightforward as the club won just three of its 13 games this year and currently ranks 16th in the Premier League table.

Despite that, Snodgrass believes that Moyes is the right man to support them, should the season resume.

Moyes has lost eight of his 13 games in charge of West Ham this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsSnodgrass said: "He speaks my language, which is good, it's always an advantage.

"He came in and has been honest with the boys. He said, 'Imagine you were the fanatic paying the money to go see. That's the level of work I want and they need to see it.'

"That is exactly the way we have been educated."

Snodgrass the stand-up and & # 39; bunion bhaji & # 39;

Snodgrass has appeared in all 10 Premier League games since Moyes took over

Snodgrass also took the time to answer some questions from the public, revealing that his teammates gave him a rather unusual nickname.

The best player, apart from you, in West Ham?

"I need to give a special mention to Declan Rice, I think he will go to the top."

"He's a great boy and exceptional talent. For me, he needs to score more goals. When you get into the top six teams, that's what you need to add to your game."

What would you have been if you weren't a footballer?

"That's a difficult question, I don't know. I think I probably would have stood up."

How do you get so much whip on your crosses?

"I have a bunion, so the boys say it is that. They call me the bhaji bunion."

West Ham's favorite goal?

"My first Premier League goal against Palace. I caught it on the rebound and reversed it through the 'keeper."

Will Scotland ever make it to the World Cup without you, now that you've retired?

"Definitely yes. I think they have the talent."