Robbie Williams distances himself from family on AirBnB rental for fear of coronavirus

The former Take That member decided to quarantine the temporary accommodation for three weeks after feeling his body was becoming lethargic, tired and heavy.

Robbie Williams He believes he battled the coronavirus while hiding at an Airbnb rental property near his family's Los Angeles mansion.

First Take that Star, 46, felt "lethargic, tired and heavy" while staying away from his wife Ayda Field, 40, and their three children, in the temporary accommodation.

"I was quarantined on an Airbnb near my family and I started to worry about food, about the lack of medicine, about Beau (baby) and my family, and I was very scared for a couple of days," said the "Angels." . "The singer told the British newspaper The Sun.

"Then I could feel my body was becoming lethargic, tired and heavy, and I became convinced that I had coronavirus."

Robbie said his symptoms disappeared quickly but, to be sure, he stayed away from his young family for three weeks before returning home.

While the star feels "lucky" to have recovered from the illness, she has still been struggling, adding: "Mental wrestling has been the most difficult part of isolation, making sure we don't fall into our own dark holes." "

Robbie has spoken openly in the past about his struggles with depression, and credited his family for going through "horrible" times and giving him "purpose" again.