Rising stock markets in Europe and Asia – live updates

World markets rebound when investors think positively.

Global markets rose on Monday as investors looked for signs that the outbreak is peaking in some of the worst affected places in the world.

European stocks opened more than 2 percent after a modest recovery in Asia that accelerated later in the day. Futures markets also forecast that Wall Street would open higher.

Investors looked at official figures from Europe that showed the pace of confirmed new infections and slowing deaths in some places. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the outbreak there could reach its worst point in the coming days. Other officials in the United States suggested that the outbreak was peaking in some places even when it erupted in others.

Other markets showed improvements. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell in Asian trade. But the price of oil, which generally rises on good economic news, fell amid a continuing dispute over supplies between Russia and Saudi Arabia.