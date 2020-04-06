Rising stock markets in Europe and Asia – live updates

World markets rebound when investors think positively.
Global markets rose on Monday as investors looked for signs that the outbreak is peaking in some of the worst affected places in the world.
European stocks opened more than 2 percent after a modest recovery in Asia that accelerated later in the day. Futures markets also forecast that Wall Street would open higher.
Investors looked at official figures from Europe that showed the pace of confirmed new infections and slowing deaths in some places. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the outbreak there could reach its worst point in the coming days. Other officials in the United States suggested that the outbreak was peaking in some places even when it erupted in others.
Other markets showed improvements. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell in Asian trade. But the price of oil, which generally rises on good economic news, fell amid a continuing dispute over supplies between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose 4.2 percent. South Korea's Kospi index rose 3.9 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 2.2 percent. Taiwan's Taiex rose 1.6 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 2.4 percent in early trading.
In Germany, the DAX index rose 4.2 percent. France's CAC 40 index rose 3.5 percent previously.
European bank regulators were about to conduct a stress test, hoping to determine if banks across the continent could survive a severe economic downturn. But then the real came.
Government officials planned to run their test earlier this year, and it intended to simulate a 4.3 percent decline in European economic output by 2022. But after the coronavirus outbreak, this supposedly worst-case scenario is far from the worst of the cases.
Some economists say that due to the pandemic, the European economy could fall by more than 10 percent in the first half of this year alone.
Regulators and central banks have tried to make the European banking system "crisis proof,quot; in recent years. But now they wonder if these measures will be enough to prevent a financial collapse of global proportions.
A European regulator said the problem was manageable until now. And banks in other parts of the world where the virus has spread will also have difficulties. But European banks can be particularly vulnerable because they have never fully recovered from the last major crisis in 2008.
As Saudi Arabia and Russia squabbled over who was to blame for the collapse of oil prices in the coronavirus outbreak, the two countries met with other major oil producers on Monday in an effort to ease the crisis in the energy markets. But the meeting is already off.
The meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil producers was never officially announced, but was widely reported on Friday, and its cancellation, confirmed by two OPEC delegates, could affect markets around the world. Monday.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the demand for oil has dropped precipitously. Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC had proposed a deal that would cut oil production, but Russia refused to accept it. More recently, the Saudis increased production while offering discounts to customers.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Saudi Arabia was to blame, at least in part, for the drop in prices, while the Saudis blamed Russia. The two OPEC delegates indicated that more talks were needed before the two sides could agree on a meeting.
These C.E.O.s are making a big bet. Rhymes with "libby,quot;.
What is it like to launch a new digital product in the middle of a pandemic?
Two veteran business leaders are about to find out.
The coronavirus is spreading, but Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman are stuck with a Monday start date for Quibi, a short-form video app for smartphones that hopes to attract millions of subscribers.
The two have a combined 80-year experience in leadership roles at some of the country's top companies. But nearly two years have passed in startup mode, fueling investors to contribute nearly $ 1.8 billion and bringing producers and stars like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen and more on board. Now Mr. Katzenberg and Mrs. Whitman are ready to introduce their company.
"This is going to be a massive home run or a massive swing," said Michael Goodman, a media analyst at Strategy Analytics.
Quibi, an acronym for "Quick Snacks," will offer movies, reality shows, and news shows made for the smartphone, with no installation lasting more than 10 minutes. Its offerings fall into three main categories: movies to be released in chapters; documentaries and reality shows without a script; and fast news and sports reports from NBC, BBC, ESPN and others. Fifty shows will be available on Monday.
However, there is the question of how much people are willing to spend on streaming at a time when almost 10 million people are out of work. Quibi (rhymes with "libby,quot;) announced last month that it would be free for the first three months. After that, the cost will be $ 5 a month with ads and $ 8 without them.
Congress has He set aside $ 454 billion for Federal Reserve programs that are intended to maintain the flow of credit to companies, states, and local governments, money that could help him defend against the worst case scenario for the United States economy.
During difficult times, the Fed can more or less lend directly to companies and governments that use its emergency authorities. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin must sign the programs, and the Treasury Department supports the programs with a layer of funding aimed at absorbing losses.
The central bank's actions so far, taken when the Treasury had far less money to provide backing, provide an outline of how it could use the new appropriation.
For individuals: Indirectly. The Fed is launching one Loan program that grants eligible companies cheap loans in exchange for asset-backed securities, basically debt packages, based on newly issued credit card debt, student loans, car loans, and the like. By creating a great incentive, the program should make loans available and cheaper for consumers.
For small businesses: The main support for small businesses comes from the Small Business Administration, but the Fed is also taking business-related loan packages as collateral for loans, which could help smaller businesses access financing. And the central bank's hitherto poorly detailed Main Street Business Loan Program should help businesses that are too large to qualify for small business loans but too small to have easy access to capital markets.
For large companies: The Fed has put forth various programs to help. One will support a type of short-term financing known as commercial paper, and the other will buy second-hand debt from the company. A third program will either buy newly issued debt or make direct loans to corporations.
For local governments: The Fed has filed programs to help municipal bond markets by allowing banks to use some types of local debt as collateral to access loans. But officials did not come to buy the local debt directly, and many lawmakers urge them to think big.
Jeanna Smialek, Stanley Reed, Jack Ewing, Carlos Tejada, and Daniel Victor contributed to this report.