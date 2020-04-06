Rihanna confesses that she will follow in the footsteps of her ex-boyfriends: Chris Brown had this reaction

Chris Brown is a proud father of two children and, according to his adorable social media posts, he wouldn't do it any other way.

The singer and dancer shares the royalty of the 5-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzmán and her 4-month-old son Aeko with model Ammika Harris.

Recently, Chris' ex-girlfriend and businesswoman Rihanna expressed her desire to have children with or without a boyfriend or husband in her life.

It seems that Rihanna has decided to follow in the footsteps of Drake and Chris.

In a recent interview, Rihanna stated, "I know I will want to live differently (in the next ten years). I will be 42! I will be old. I will have children, three or four of them."

She added: "I feel that society makes me want to feel, 'Oh, you were wrong …' They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives. But the only thing that matters It is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That is the only thing that can truly raise a child, it is love. "

A source spoke to Hollywood life He explained that this is how Chris reacted to the interview: "Chris is not surprised that Rihanna wants several children, and he thinks she would be a wonderful mother." Whatever Rihanna has thought of, she has always accomplished it, so if that is something she sees for herself then there is no doubt that she will move on. As long as he's happy, that's all that matters, and he deserves all the happiness in the world like everyone else. "

The expert person went on to say, “Chris loves being a father and knows how rewarding it is for his life, and he is sure that Rihanna would be a spectacular mother. Rihanna is an amazing woman that Chris respects a lot, and every time he wanted to become a mother, he is convinced that she would be the best. He would really be happy for her when and if that happens to her. He respects her very much and would be happy for her happiness. "

Rihanna, who revealed that she froze her eggs, has dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel and rapper A $ AP Rocky.

RiRi knows what she wants.



