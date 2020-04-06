Richard Johnson as ambitious as ever | Racing News

Richard Johnson will set his sights on regaining his rider champion crown once the show jumping races can resume.

Like everyone in the sport, the 42-year-old has no running action due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the British Horse Racing Authority announced last week that the jump would not be on the agenda again until July 1. , with efforts concentrated on planning a restart on the floor.

But Johnson will be ready to leave when necessary, determined to leave behind a season that was derailed for the first time when he suffered a broken arm in a fall at Exeter in January.

He had been in an interesting battle with Brian Hughes for the title at that stage, and although he managed to return in late February and immediately returned to the winner's compound, to give any hope that he could make an astonishing return, he was 19 years old. drift when the races stopped.

Johnson said: "Things have not gone well this year, but I have been very lucky for a long time because I have not had many bad races. The second half of the season was not as good as us,quot; I hoped, but for everyone now it has been a very poor year.

"It is one of those things, we are eager to get going at some point and cross our fingers. I will do my best to try to regain the championship and go from there, but it is just one of those things, we have to spend the next few months with luck and start again.

"I have a lot to look forward to with all my different yards next season, a lot of horses and also the good ones we already have, like Thyme Hill and Brewin & upastorm."

"I am in a very fortunate position and I hope we can look forward to next season and 2021 in a slightly more positive light."

"I am looking forward to getting through all of this and the new season, but the most important thing right now is obviously the health of the nation and the world. We all understand that it is a difficult time for everyone in the world.

"We are all in the same boat and we should try to look ahead and get through it as best we can."

Johnson has nothing but praise for Hughes and just wishes he could have experienced the traditional crowning of champions on the last day of the season in Sandown.

He said: "Brian is a deserved champion this year, he deserves all the praise. I think for him personally, the day at Sandown is very special."

"I have been fortunate to have enjoyed that for the past four years and for him and his family, it is sad that he cannot do that."

"I'm sure there will be a performance sometime in the future, but that day in Sandown is a special day. It's a shame he can't do that, but at the same time it won't take long to be a jockey champion either."