RHOA's Nene Leakes says secret service followed her

Nene Leakes claims that the Secret Service followed her during a recent stay at a luxury hotel where President Trump was also staying.

During a question and answer session, a fan asked Nene what she thought of Donald Trump, she replied.

"I don't have a problem with Donald Trump, um. I didn't vote for him for my president, but I don't have a problem with him. I have a little problem," he started.

"I was recently at a hotel in Beverly Hills and he stayed there too. I was there before his arrival. I didn't know he was going to stay there, and I really felt like the secret service followed me all the time. When I was at the hotel. I was very upset about that. I even told the hotel that was inappropriate, "she continued.

Nene was a contestant on The Apprentice during Trump's tenure on the show.