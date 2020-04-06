RHOA's Nene Leakes calls Kenya Moore "a hypocrite,quot; because of Buffalo's comments

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has had enough of Kenyan Moore's crying victim and says she is a hypocrite for getting hurt by her "buffalo,quot; comments when she has made shady comments about everyone's relationships.

Kenya has a grudge for the comments Nene made while pregnant with her daughter.

"I had a couple of drinks. But that has nothing to do with what was going on. She tried to say, 'Well, you called my son a buffalo'. She knows I'm not referring to her son. She knows I was referring to her because that same night she is talking about I said hello to her, she did not speak, and I said: "Damn. He must be having a damn buffalo. "Do you know what I'm talking about?" she said to her husband, Gregg Leakes.

"B * tch, have you forgotten that you talked about everyone's marriage? You talked about people's children. You've been involved in people's relationships, but when it's done to you, it's off limits," he continued.

He then told Gregg that he had almost come to blows with Kenya, though he forgot to mention the spitting incident.

Here is the fight below.