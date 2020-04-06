Reese Witherspoon teases a legally blonde update 3

Break the Internet: What, like it was hard?

Monday, Reese witherspoon He invited fans to an Instagram Live and met his friend JJennifer Lopez. During their conversation, the Hustlers Star told Reese that she and her 12-year-old twins Emme Y Max recently seen Legally Blonde together, prompting a much-needed update on the status of Legally blonde 3.

"Oh my gosh, we saw Legally Blonde the other day, "Jennifer praised." Literally, like, four days ago. OMG I forgot, I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved him. I loved. It was fun. You were so amazing at that. Is so big. And then my daughter says, "I want to know what's wrong with her." And I said, "I think there is a 2 and a 3."

Excited to hear that her children were fans of the movie, Reese chimed in, "Well, no, there is a 2 but I think we could be working on a 3."