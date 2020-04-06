Reese Witherspoon teases a legally blonde update 3

Break the Internet: What, like it was hard?
Monday, Reese witherspoon He invited fans to an Instagram Live and met his friend JJennifer Lopez. During their conversation, the Hustlers Star told Reese that she and her 12-year-old twins Emme Y Max recently seen Legally Blonde together, prompting a much-needed update on the status of Legally blonde 3.
"Oh my gosh, we saw Legally Blonde the other day, "Jennifer praised." Literally, like, four days ago. OMG I forgot, I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved him. I loved. It was fun. You were so amazing at that. Is so big. And then my daughter says, "I want to know what's wrong with her." And I said, "I think there is a 2 and a 3."
Excited to hear that her children were fans of the movie, Reese chimed in, "Well, no, there is a 2 but I think we could be working on a 3."
Excited at the prospect of seeing Elle Woods return, Jennifer urged the Big Little Lies star to chase a third Legally Blonde movie. "You should. You should," the singer from "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; insisted. "That character was so amazing and so motivating and inspiring. Yes, he is great for the girls."
Instagram / Shutterstock
In 2018, Reese delighted fans everywhere when he confirmed that Legally blonde 3 I was in the works. On Instagram, the Oscar winner channeled her fan-favorite character into a pink sequined bikini and wrote, "It's true … # LegallyBlonde3."
Years before the sequel became official, Reese analyzed what a third installment would be like. "Many writers over the years have had different ideas for it," she said in 2015. "In fact, I think it's great right now, because we are talking about women in politics and how important it is to get more women. I think it would be great to have her as a Supreme Court judge or someone running for office, as president! "
Reflecting his previous statement, the Alabama sweet home Star shared that she would love to reprise her role in the name of female empowerment. "I think this is a good time to do it," he told E! News in 2016. "I think women need that kind of positivity right now."
