Rasheeda Frost shows off her stunning full-screen figure in black swimsuit in a video where husband Kirk Frost shoves her into her pool while she is in quarantine

Rasheeda Frost recently took to social media, and delighted fans by posting a video where she shows off her stunning body in a black bikini while enjoying the pool with her family.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star, famous for her impressive workout routines, flaunted her toned body as she prepared to jump into the water.

The businesswoman was not ready because the water was freezing, but her husband, Kirk Frost, did not seem to mind and pushed her away.

Rasheeda, a good sport, swam with her son and grandson in the cold water, making sure that her face full of makeup and perfect hair never got wet.

She captioned the videos: “Look, I was relaxed even trying to get in because the water was still not hot enough and @ frost117 pushed me! #quarantinelife #familytime 🤣🤣❤️ but hope to get a $ s! ”

In a recent interview, Rasheeda talked about how her 20-year marriage to Kirk survived a cheating drama and her loving daughter to Jasmine Washington.

She said: “The road can get very, very hard. You must communicate and find a way to make sure you take care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we've been through our ups and downs. Good times are really good and bad times are bad, but they are experiences. We understand each other a lot more and we're just making sure to make time for each other when things seem to be getting a little crazy. "

She added: "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life doesn't is what they (pretend) to be on social media. I have met many people who have been through the same thing and then it becomes a testimonial. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was painful. Painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

Rasheeda is all about her family.



