Rasheeda Frost fans are happy to have endured all the tests of her marriage and Kirk Frost's

Rasheeda Frost is having the best time with her family while distancing herself socially. She is in the pool with her children, and Kirk Frost, who pushes her into the water and the fans, is here for these family moments.

People are happy to see the couple in such a good mood, and they made sure to tell Rasheeda that she was truly strong in overcoming all the difficulties that she and Kirk had to face.

Mira Look, I was getting cold without even trying to get in because the water was still not hot enough and @ frost117 pushed me! #quarantinelife #familytime but trust me, get your butt !! Rasheeda captioned her post.

One commenter said, "So when they got married they were really 17 and he was 31," and someone else posted this: "I hope they get him back after that video."

Another commenter: "Hot as always, you are a true beauty in and out of one in a million. It is a blessing for all of us. We hope you will follow me, please."

Another commenter said, "She is so beautiful, but girl, I could imagine that water, especially when you are not ready for it."

Someone else praised the couple and posted this: "This is what the twenty-year-old looks like and I'm glad you had the STRENGTH to endure the test and also for the case @ frost117! Nothing is perfect, we just have to make our situations work perfectly for us. "

Another person said: ras @rasheeda and @ frost117 man since the first seasons of Love and Hip-hop I've been a fan! Much love to you two and your family! #blackloveprevailsbaby! Rasheeda I hope to meet Cha someday! DallasTexasLove! "

Apart from this, Rasheeda made fans happy when she showed them one of her favorite wigs, and they just adore her looks.

He made sure to share a video on his favorite social media account, Instagram, flaunting his blonde locks.

Fans have been telling Rasheeda that she should wear her natural hair more often, and she also tells people that she loves to change her look, and this would damage her own hair.



