Rare images of World War II are released by Bletchley Park, British Spy Center

Like a reel of home movie, the still images show young people in candid moments: playing soccer and cricket, sunbathing, smiling, and grimacing at the camera.
The captions capture some of what they say: "What … what time is our party?" asks a man.
But they weren't ordinary office colleagues: They were secret British off-duty communications employees, tied to codebreakers who cracked the German figures and helped the Allies win World War II.
The recently released video features members of MI6 Section VIII staff, the communications staff of the British spy agency, filmed on a site associated with the famous code breaking facility Bletchley Park.
The video, believed to be a compilation of images recorded between 1939 and 1945, was filmed at Whaddon Hall in Buckinghamshire, England, the secret site where intelligence produced by codebreakers would be shipped and then shared with Allied commanders. in the field, according to Bletchley Park. The facility, now a cultural heritage and museum, released and posted some of the images online on Friday.
"There is no other filming of a site closely related to Bletchley Park," said David Kenyon, a research historian at Bletchley Park, in a statement.
Bletchley Park does not know who recorded the images, he said. The reel was presented in its original bottle and was delivered by an anonymous donor in the second half of 2019.
The video does not reveal sensitive information about the work the staff did at the time, Kenyon said. "If it fell into the wrong hands, it would have given little," he said. "But for us today, it is a surprising discovery and an important record of one of the most secret and valuable aspects of Bletchley Park's work."
Peronel Craddock, head of collections and exhibits at Bletchley Park, said in an interview that the video was a remarkable window into "what it was like to work as part of the Bletchley Park operation in wartime."
"These young men were doing extraordinary work under conditions of complete secrecy," he said. "We know the vital importance of his work from official records, but the film offers a rare insight into the lighter side of his wartime life: playing sports, enjoying the outdoors, and joking around with friends."
During World War II, Bletchley Park, a sprawling north London state, was home to British code breaking, and where the British mathematician and computer pioneer Alan Turing supervised a team of specialists to decrypt the ciphers generated by the Enigma machine in Nazi Germany.
For years, German submarines hunted allied ships in the Atlantic, disrupting convoys carrying vital supplies, and cryptologists at Bletchley Park were critical in decoding messages recorded by submarines. With that knowledge, the Allied ships could alter their courses, keeping Britain supplied and preparing for the Allied D-Day invasion.
Whaddon Hall, about six miles west of Bletchley Park, was used by MI6 during the war and is now a private home. "The Whaddon Hall movie is a really significant addition to our collection," Craddock added in the statement. She said the Bletchley Park investigators had spent some time investigating the locations and people in the video before releasing it.
To help validate the footage, Bletchley Park officials said they showed it to Geoffrey Pidgeon, a World War II veteran who worked for the MI6 section when he was 17 years old. The footage captured his father, Horace "Pidge,quot; Pidgeon, who also worked at Whaddon Hall, which provides radio equipment for agents in the field.
Others identified in the film include Bob Hornby, an engineer, and Ewart Holden, a store officer, Bletchley Park said. But several others in the film have not been identified, and the museum is asking the public for help in doing so.
The facility has been temporarily closed since March 19. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said in its statement that the footage would be attached to the facility's collections and would be accessible for investigation when reopened.