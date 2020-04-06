Rare images of World War II are released by Bletchley Park, British Spy Center

Like a reel of home movie, the still images show young people in candid moments: playing soccer and cricket, sunbathing, smiling, and grimacing at the camera.

The captions capture some of what they say: "What … what time is our party?" asks a man.

But they weren't ordinary office colleagues: They were secret British off-duty communications employees, tied to codebreakers who cracked the German figures and helped the Allies win World War II.

The recently released video features members of MI6 Section VIII staff, the communications staff of the British spy agency, filmed on a site associated with the famous code breaking facility Bletchley Park.

The video, believed to be a compilation of images recorded between 1939 and 1945, was filmed at Whaddon Hall in Buckinghamshire, England, the secret site where intelligence produced by codebreakers would be shipped and then shared with Allied commanders. in the field, according to Bletchley Park. The facility, now a cultural heritage and museum, released and posted some of the images online on Friday.