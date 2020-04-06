Randy Rainbow pays tribute to Andrew and Chris Cuomo in LGBTQ parody song ‘Andy’ and Sparks Word osexual Cuomosexual ’- Watch video

Randy Rainbow is back with a new song that pays tribute and homage to the Cuomo brothers, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo is battling the deadly Coronavirus from home and continued his live broadcasts despite having a fever, malaise, and even hallucinations (Chris saw and spoke to his late father Mario Cuomo, former governor of New York. At the same time , Chris & # 39; his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, had led New York in the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19, with strength, grace and an overwhelming spirit that serves to do things, deals with facts and statistics sad, but still inspires hope. Because of these traits that Governor Cuomo brings to his daily press pandemics about Coronavirus, Randy created the parody video for him. The video is called "Andy,quot; and he has released a new viral word that is tendency: Cuomosexual.

"Andy,quot; is going viral and it is not the first time that Randy Rainbow has seen his YouTube channel flooding social media platforms. Her parody of President Donald Trump "Cheetoh Christ Stupid Czar,quot; racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube alone (yes, Randy is not a fan of MAGA Pres) and his new video "Andy,quot; looks like it will break a million views soon.

The song is a parody of the musical and the movie. Grease starring Olivia Newton-John (who urges the world to wear face masks) and John Travolta. Olivia Newton-John played Sandy and John Travolta was cast as Danny, her love interest. When John Travolta regretted his love for Sandy, he sang a song full of heartbreak and sadness that they were not together. The song "Andy,quot; is an LGBTQ parody of "Sandy,quot;.

You can see the viral song "Andy,quot; by Randy Rainbow in the following video player.

As the word "Cuomosexual,quot; continues to be trending on Twitter, more people are tuning in and watching Randy Rainbow's tribute to Andy Cuomo.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has devastated New York, it has become the epicenter of all current US COVID-19 infections. In the US, Governor Cuomo's approval rating is at its highest point. Many people praise the Governor for his strength and strength during these difficult times and have used the hashtag #NewYorkTough to support their Governor and others.

Ad %MINIFYHTML62e97213993091d97b18fb0bf9b256e217% %MINIFYHTML62e97213993091d97b18fb0bf9b256e217%

What do you think of Randy Rainbow's parody song "Andy,quot;?



Post views:

1