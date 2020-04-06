Quibi, LeBron James and & # 39; I Promise & # 39;: what to know about the streaming service documentary

Quibi? What is a quibi?

If you think it sounds like a new cartoon show on Nickelodeon, you wouldn't be far behind. The latest streaming service coming to the app store, and only the app store, as you will soon find, offers an intriguing concept for those who are short on time but crave some kind of content.

Part of Quibi's goal is to deliver digestible videos to viewers via mobile phones or tablets. Among the dozens of shows distributed on the platform is "I Promise," a series in association with NBA superstar LeBron James detailing the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

Here's what you need to know about the service and the documentary series:

What is quibi?

Quibi is a recently launched video streaming service that features small videos 10 minutes or less in length. Content ranges from documentaries to news programming, action, comedy, and more.

There are some screenshots: Quibi is only a mobile service, available only through Google Play or the Apple App Store. With in-app videos and series less than 10 minutes long, then it could be the platform for you if you're short on lunch or just not looking for a big engagement.

The first 90 days are free. Then it costs $ 4.99 per month (with ads) or $ 7.99 per month without ads.

The company was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg of Walt Disney and DreamWorks. Under the Katzenberg regime, the company released some of its biggest hits, including "The Lion King,quot; and "Beauty and the Beast." After leaving Disney, Katzenberg co-founded DreamWorks, which is famous for its "Shrek,quot; franchise, along with other films, such as "Kung Fu Panda,quot; and "How to Train Your Dragon."

LeBron James and Quibi

The Lakers moved forward and Quibi teamed up to bring in a documentary series titled "I Promise," a 15-part series detailing the first academic year of the I Promise School, founded by James, in Akron, Ohio.

The public school helps at-risk children, currently with curricula for third and fourth grade, and will teach through eighth grade in 2022.

The first three episodes of the series are available on Quibi, with new installments every day.

& # 39; I promise & # 39;

Episode 1 "I Promise,quot; presents the birth of the school and what makes it different from other public schools in Akron.

"In order to have a platform and use my resources, I obviously didn't know the ins and outs of how to create a school," says James in Episode 1. "But I was passionate about having our children in our hometown living under one roof."

Featuring several of the students, teachers, and the school itself, the episode explains what the "I Promise,quot; philosophy is and how it is separate from other public schools.

Episode 2 It presents more details on how the school is different from other schools, such as having a food pantry, and shows how each student's family plays with the student. The episode also details some of the challenges, including having to deal with children being held in elementary school.

Episode 3Entitled "Trust," it details how school officials and other students build trust with each other. The episode also details the life of Nate, one of the school's third-grade students, and his struggles with the school, in part due to his behavior and home life.

New episodes will be distributed daily starting April 7.

