Quibi: how to watch programs and use the functions of the application

Quibi is the latest streaming service to launch in an increasingly crowded market, and it could be the weirdest yet. Rather than relying on big franchise names or extensive catalogs of old content, like Disney Plus, Peacock, or HBO Max are doing, Quibi is betting heavily on a mobile strategy first. Your "quick snippets,quot; of content can be viewed in 10 minutes or less, and each piece of content can be seamlessly passed between separate vertical and horizontal versions.

Interested in trying it out? Here is everything you need to know to start using Quibi:

How much does Quibi cost?

Quibi offers two subscription levels: a $ 4.99 per month option with "some ads,quot; and a $ 7.99 per month plan with no ads.

There's also a free, 90-day, limited-time trial for anyone who signs up on Quibi.com before the end of April, for those who want to try the service (and check the content) before signing up. Additionally, T-Mobile customers with multiple lines will be eligible to claim a full year of Quibi for free. (That offer is valid from April 6 to July 7).

Where is Quibi available?

For starters, Quibi will only be available in the US. USA And Canada, although the company has already said it hopes to expand to other countries in the future.

Image: Quibi

What devices can I use to watch Quibi?

Due to Quibi's mobile-centric nature, the only devices you can use to view it are smartphones. (Both Android and iOS apps are available, though they are strictly designed for phones, not tablets.)

How long does a Quibi show or movie last?

Quibi shows are much shorter than television or traditional movies; each episode (or "chapter,quot; for broken movies) lasts between five and 10 minutes. It should be a very different experience than regular streaming shows, but Quibi's argument is that it will still offer content at a quality level to match top movies and shows, only in a much shorter package.

How does all the rotating video work?

Quibi's most important feature (or hack, depending on who you ask) is his rotating video called "Turnstyle,quot;. Rather than commit to horizontal video, like traditional entertainment or vertical video, popularized by social apps like Instagram Stories or TikTok, Quibi promises that all of its content will be designed taking into account both display formats to better adapt to mobile users and travelers.

On a practical level, that means you can effectively stream two copies of any Quibi program at the same time, one vertically and one horizontally, theoretically allowing the app to seamlessly switch between the two while rotating your phone. Quibi says these videos will use up to 20 percent more data than traditional videos in a single orientation.

(Remember: if you have rotation lock enabled on your phone, Turnstyle will not work.)

Are there multiple user profiles?

No Quibi's logic here is that the only place you'll see it is on your phone, which isn't the type of shared device (like a TV) that would need profiles. So if you were planning to share a single Quibi account, that is something to keep in mind.

Image: Quibi

What programs are available at Quibi?

Quibi will launch today, April 6, with around 50 shows and movies, mixing movies with original scripts, unscripted reality shows, and daily news. The full list of launch programs can be viewed here.

At launch, there are four original "lighthouse,quot; movies, divided into smaller chapters: a new version of The most dangerous game (starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz), Survive (with Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins), Turned around (starring Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Castro, Eva Longoria and Andy García), and When the streetlights continue (with no one you've probably heard of).

There are also 19 unscripted series at launch, including Murder House Flip, The new version of Chance the Rapper Punk, and more.

Lastly, there are Quibi's "Daily Essential,quot; news programs, which will be updated daily, some at 6:30 a.m. ET, others at 12 p.m. ET and a batch at 6 p.m. ET, to provide fresh content throughout the day.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The edge, has an agreement with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early conversations about a Edge Show.)

More content is expected to be constantly deployed in the coming days and weeks.

Image: Quibi

Can I share a Quibi account with friends and family?

Technically yes, but only one of you will be able to watch at a time. Quibi only allows a single simultaneous transmission.

Can you watch Quibi programs offline?

Everything in Quibi can be downloaded locally to your device so you can view it when you don't have an internet connection. Offline content works the same as when you're streaming it, with the ability to freely switch between landscape and portrait orientations for content.

So how do I register / download Quibi?

Head over to Quibi.com to sign up for the 90-day free trial, and then download the Quibi app for Android or iOS to see.