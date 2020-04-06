Quibi CEO Meg Whitman plays the long game in a short video

It's not going much as planned for Meg Whitman. For example, there is a pandemic.

When I first told you about this profile in December, the new coronavirus had already emerged in Wuhan, but no one in the US. USA He was even wiser. In January, when Whitman gave the CES keynote about his startup, Quibi, the first death reported by the Chinese media had not yet occurred. In February, when I was trying to finalize travel arrangements to Los Angeles to report the rest of this profile, the first community-acquired cases were found in the San Francisco Bay Area where I live. In March, both Whitman and I were sheltered at the scene by order of the State of California.

Hollywood quality is expensive, honey

Now it's April 6, the launch date for Quibi, a bold new high-quality video streaming service meant to be seen on your phone. The good news is that because so many people are trapped in their homes, there has been a significant increase in people streaming videos. The bad news is that almost all of the use cases that Quibi has targeted on their own occur, well, outside.

"Waiting in line for coffee,quot; tends to be the scenario most evoked by Quibi executives, and is one that allowed them to raise a $ 1 billion round of financing from investors, including Hollywood studios, Alibaba Group and WndrCo, the investment of Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg Firm and holding company. Recently, a second round of $ 750 million came from high net worth individuals, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices.

Quibi raised large amounts of money because Hollywood quality is expensive, honey. The business makes money in two ways: subscriptions and advertising revenue. A Quibi subscription costs $ 4.99 for an ad-supported version or $ 7.99 per month for a subscription without them. (Ads are pre-roll and do not interrupt shows).

Whitman has already sold Quibi's $ 150 million advertising inventory for its first year to companies like Procter & Gamble, Pepsi and Walmart. From an advertiser's point of view, the startup offers brand security in a way that YouTube and TikTok simply cannot. In Quibi, for example, there is no possibility of an ad being placed next to a video of Logan Paul in the Aokigahara forest with the body of a person who died by suicide. With the kind of money that's involved in most Quibi deals, the company is definitely watching the videos before they upload.

It's also nice that these ads are already selling because the absolute bottom recently fell out of the ad market, for coronavirus reasons.

But this is exactly what Whitman is there for. This is a high-profile startup, with deep pockets, launching into literal disaster. Whitman's job is to lead it.

Months earlier, when I sat down with Whitman, CEO of Quibi, she and Katzenberg were doing what appears to be a rather arduous day of media briefings before their opening speech the next day. At CES, his speech was intended to serve as Quibi's grand introduction.

Everything is wonderfully Californian

But Whitman and Katzenberg were a game when we met. If there seems to have been an unholy amount of gossip about Quibi, it's because of the stature of these two faces. Yes, everyone has been talking about Katz: A Hollywood legend, Katzenberg revitalized Disney and co-founded DreamWorks. But Whitman is a bold name in his own right: He ran eBay and Hewlett Packard. Additionally, he ran for California governor as a Republican in 2010 and funded his ambition with $ 140 million of his own money. (She lost and ended up supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016.)

Everything is wonderfully Californian: Whitman, a symbol of Silicon Valley, alongside Katzenberg, Los Angeles' most insider. Sometimes they seem to be doing a riff on The uneven couple, with Whitman as Felix narrowed to Katzenberg's slightly chaotic Oscar. It is frankly a delight.

The pairing happened like this: Katzenberg had been fascinated by the idea of ​​mobile video for years. When he left DreamWorks Animation in 2016, he had the money. At the time, Whitman had just announced that he would resign as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the company that had spun off from Hewlett Packard.

Katz called his old friend. He met Whitman in 1989 at Disney when they were both working there. "He said," What are you doing? Whitman recounted Hollywood reporter. Whitman was thinking of retiring; He even began to explain how he wanted to use his free time. Katz interrupted her, "No, what are you going to do tonight for dinner?"

Will people watch 10-minute Hollywood-quality videos on their phones?

Katzenberg flew to San Francisco that night to convince Whitman to move to Los Angeles, which is the most important Los Angeles anecdote I've ever heard. The result of that three-hour meal would eventually be called Quibi, short for "quick bites,quot; and pronounced KWIB-ee. If ordinary people were confused about how to say Quibi, that certainly didn't bother investors. The field focuses on a single question: Will people watch 10-minute Hollywood-quality videos on their phones? It is not, at first glance, a bad question.

However, it is expensive.

The amount of time Americans spend watching videos on their phones has increased. In fact, people are spending much more time on their phones; Starting last year, it's more time than they spent watching television. However, very little is really designed to be seen on phones. Typically, you're viewing a reduction of something that was filmed for TV or movies, or you're viewing user-generated content that, say, varies widely in quality. As charming as TikTok and YouTube are, they are not particularly known for their rigorous and consistent production values.

And while there are plenty of streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Peacock, among many others), most of them aren't optimized for phones. Also, if you assume your viewer is watching on a phone, that means viewers can change the way they hold the phone, and maybe you could show them something else. This technology, called Turnstyle, is part of Quibi's tone. Depending on what you are doing while on your phone, you may want to watch any given show horizontally or vertically. Quibi allows you to seamlessly switch from one to the other, without pause in your video. In some cases, reorientation may even give you a completely different view of history.

It is difficult to argue with the rare creative opportunities here, and it is also difficult to argue with money.

It's hard to argue with the weird creative opportunities here. It is also difficult to argue with money. Quibi's featured offerings, called "headlight projects," cost up to $ 125,000 per minute. Intermediate programs, "quick bites," cost more like $ 20,000 to $ 50,000 per minute. "Daily essentials,quot; – news offers – cost between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 per minute.

That money is paying a lot of stellar power: Steven Spielberg, Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez. Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, Tyra Banks and Steph Curry have agreements with the platform. Also – disclosure! – Edge brother site Polygon has a show (a Daily Essential, in Quibi language), and there has been talk of a Edge program too.

Katzenberg has been very prominent in press coverage, in part because now is his time. He has been handling the creative aspects of Quibi, drawing on his own experience and judgment to reserve big names and brainstorm programming ideas. But after launch, it is the clients who will guide Quibi. Tomorrow things change. "April 7 starts to be about the data," Whitman tells me. While Katzenberg has been executing creativity, he has been executing almost everything else.

The thing about California is that it is a very large state. Only Palo Alto to Los Angeles is a five and a half hour drive. What I mean is, for a Bay Area person, LA is a fit, Hollywood in particular.

"This whole city is geared toward opening movies," says Whitman. "I am interested in our inaugural weekend, but I am really interested in launching a long-term consumer project." That's a completely different business model, one that Whitman knows well.

"You have to get the emotional component of the customer experience into your gut."

For a consumer-oriented company, a streaming service, for example, what matters is attracting and keeping new customers. Whitman has had a representative as a tech mogul since eBay made billions. But early in his career, he worked at Disney, Stride Rite, and later at Hasbro, where he supervised Mr. Potato Head and also brought up the UK psychedelic children's program. Teletubbies To the U.S. In fact, it was his consumer experience that convinced venture capitalist Robert Kagle that it would be a good choice as an eBay CEO: "I was looking for a brand creator to help make eBay a household name," he said. The New York Times in 1999. “Understanding technology was not the core ingredient. You have to get the emotional component of the customer experience into your gut. "

For Quibi, that basically means a few things. First, people need to know what it is: streaming service, stars, short videos, phones. Second, after CES, people had to be shown what it is for. And till very Recently, that was watching video on the go. Quibi aired a Super Bowl ad about a bank robbery that went wrong, leaving robbers with 10 minutes to watch videos on their phones, just the start of a $ 400 to $ 500 million marketing campaign. And in January, if you remember, we still went to coffee shops and waited for coffee or waited for the bus. Whitman wants to train you in those moments to look at Quibi instead of your Twitter feed or TikTok. In most of his ads, the playful approach to movie tropes emphasized Quibi's selling point – these were quality Hollywood videos.

The backend, though? The part that customers don't see, but that the company needs to function successfully? That's where Whitman's influence is most obvious.

Meg Whitman is alone in her West Hollywood condo when we talk about Zoom, two weeks before Quibi's release. Behind it is a blank white wall; she is wearing a white shirt, busted collar. Her blonde hair is in place, and while it's a little hard to tell apart from the low-quality video, it looks like she may be wearing lipstick. I'm sitting on my own bed, with a blank white wall immediately behind me because my boyfriend had walked shirtless through a video call earlier in the week, and it wasn't an experience I wanted to repeat.

Whitman's home office has presented a lesser challenge: his chair. It is decorative, non-ergonomic and uncomfortable. When it became clear in the week of March 9 that Quibi employees would have to prepare to work from home, many people brought in their desk chairs and computer monitors. Whitman did not. She regrets that now.

"Well, how do we do this digitally?"

Things in Quibi began to change rapidly in early March. Even though the company told its employees that they could work from home the week of March 9, about 70 percent of people were still arriving at the office. Whitman kept going to swimming practice at 6 a.m. at UCLA, as he usually does. From 9 a.m. Until 10:30 a.m., the company still had its daily "war room,quot; meeting to make sure everything was ready for launch.

But it occurred to Whitman that not everyone would be in the office together much longer. So that week, they began practicing having the meeting virtually, with teams scattered across the office on a Zoom call. Just to practice. Just in case. At the end of the workday on March 9, a story appeared on Variety: Quibi had canceled his launch party, the one with the red carpet and the 150 stars. Two hundred media outlets were set up to cover the event. "Then all of that is gone," Whitman tells me. "And then we have to think, 'Ok, how do we do this digitally?'

The week of March 9 was a particularly hectic one for Quibi. "Every day there was new news that changed what we thought we should do," says Whitman. "You have to be willing to change course, literally a penny." Quibi had planned a series of celebrity events at South by Southwest, which was canceled. An advertising blitz was supposed to be launched during major sporting events, but that Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season, effectively canceling the NBA Finals. Then on Thursday, the NCAA canceled its March Madness tournament, zeroing out another planned Quibi spend.

"Okay, so it worked out," says Whitman. "We have had to reschedule our media spending from now until the end of June." Then there were the ads that showed things that people didn't do long ago: take the subway, ride an Uber, wait for a cup of coffee. Those were put aside, too.

Monday, March 16, was the first time in 40 years that Whitman did not go to work.

Quibi instead is advertised on Twitch and Reddit. The total marketing budget has not changed, but could change in the future. "We'll see what the environment is," says Whitman.

As the cancellations began to pile up that week, it became clear to Whitman that he would have to close the office. Monday, March 16, was the first time in 40 years that Whitman had not gone to work. His swimming class was canceled. After going to the gym in his building, he logged in around 8:45 a.m. His schedule, after all, had not changed.

Monday was tough: people were learning to use Zoom. The office went from being in one place to being in more than 250 places. Additionally, on the first day that the entire office worked from home, three new people began working at the company.

When we talk on March 20, Whitman tells me that the app is complete and that the main focus is on bug fixing. "I think we are ready for good-sized traffic, which we can get or not get," says Whitman.

"We are ready for good-sized traffic, which we can or cannot get."

Other parts of Whitman's future are also uncertain. Her husband, Griffith Harsh, a neurosurgeon, is at the University of California, Davis, and Whitman says it's unclear when she could see him in person. It is necessary there since the new coronavirus is a practical situation for medical professionals. "He is on the front line there," she says. UC Davis Medical Center is where the first known patient was diagnosed with community-acquired coronavirus.

For now, Californians are expected to stay home until May 3. In some places, like Oregon, stay-at-home orders do not have a final end date. Nothing in Whitman's career has really come close to instability right now, although she says September 11, 2001 is coming up. She was the CEO of eBay at the time. "The first order of business was to find out:" Okay, is everyone taken into account? Whitman says. Now, it's more like: Is everyone healthy today?

From there, he says, it is important for leaders to be present. In the office, she could just walk into a meeting to see what's going on. But now, she feels it is even more important to be present, even if it's virtual. So you've been going into a lot of Zoom meetings, including a marketing launch meeting right before you spoke to me. "I was not invited," she says. When the employees still went to the office, she held breakfasts and coffee meetings. Now that's "Ask Me Anything,quot; in Slack.

Focusing on the customer experience also means paying attention to unexpected behavior. Whitman tells me an anecdote that tells a lot about eBay and used cars. Oddly, no one had anticipated that eBay would be used to sell used cars, but there it was, in surprising numbers. So the company created a "car,quot; category. Historically, Whitman has been extended to improve customer experiences: the acquisition of PayPal, for example, gave eBay its own payment provider. Even after turning PayPal into its own company in 2015, eBay continued to use it in the back-end, although it is expected to be phased out this year.

The place where Whitman went wrong on eBay was also spending money to give customers what she thought they wanted. Its expensive Skype acquisition was intended to help buyers and sellers connect, but people seemed more comfortable conducting their business through text messages, which did not require talking to strangers on the phone and could be done asynchronously. Worse yet, the acquisition led to a long and costly intellectual property dispute. (Skype was sold to the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners by Whitman's successor as CEO, John Donahoe. Silver Lake switched it to Microsoft.)

Will people who try Quibi for free become paying customers?

To prepare for the commissioning of the content, Quibi surveyed people who watched videos of more than an hour a week on their cell phones. But the real data will come now that people are actually using it. The biggest question is customer retention: will people who try Quibi for free become paying customers?

Quibi entered into a distribution agreement with T-Mobile: A free year of Quibi will be included in some wireless plans. Disney did something similar last year with Verizon around its Disney Plus launch. (However, both offers are dwarfed by Netflix, which has been free for some T-Mobile customers since 2017.)

For those of us who don't have T-Mobile: Quibi offers free 90-day trials for anyone who signs up on or before April 19. (Users who register on April 20 will get a free 14-day trial.) A subscription costs less than most other streaming services, although it is not clear that Quibi competes with them directly. Katzenberg clearly sees its core competition as user-generated video on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. "We are competing against the free," he said. The edge in January.

More than 10 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the month before Quibi launched, as housewife orders closed hairdressers, movie theaters, gyms and retail stores. While Instagram and YouTube can't create the kind of spectacular content Quibi is betting on, it's also true that the free just got much more compelling (and suddenly full of celebrities who are also trapped at home). And while user-generated content isn't as eye-catching as the videos Quibi offers, it does have the benefit of showing people to your friends and family, the people we long to see right now.

"So what are we going to do? We can't meet with people in person to sell second-year advertising."

This means that any initial data that Quibi obtains from its clients may not be as useful; not all of us are going to stay inside Always. One of Whitman's first strategies on eBay was to find out what customers were calling about. "If you can fix those things right away, you gain incredible customer loyalty," she says. "You can't believe it. You can't believe they called or made a suggestion, and you fixed it overnight." But what matters now may not matter later: if Quibi adjusts too closely to pandemic life, we may catch him when we emerge.

Quibi's second year advertising strategy is up in the air, also for coronavirus reasons. The original plan was for Whitman to go to the Cannes Film Festival and meet 40 advertisers in five days. Cannes postponed the festival on March 19, before canceling it entirely on April 3. "So what are we going to do? We can't meet with people in person to sell second-year advertising," she says. "So how are we going to do that?" An ironic expression crosses his face. "Let's do it like this," he says, referring to the Zoom call we are making together.

The economic consequences of the new coronavirus seem to weigh heavily on Whitman. She pulls out an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal That says the cost of an economic collapse of stay-at-home orders could be far greater than the human cost of the pandemic. (Several economists who spoke with The edge disagrees.) Still, Quibi employees keep their jobs, Whitman says. "They are essential for us," he says. Quibi is also paying the two contractors who are tasked with cleaning the office, even though no one is in the office.

Production stops have also affected Quibi, especially for Daily Essentials. Most of those shows are still moving forward, albeit in very different ways: NBC and ESPN, for example, have restructured their shows for the host to produce at home. (Our brother site, Polygon, it's doing the same.) When the app launched this morning, there were around 300 episodes from 50 shows. Whitman says they have deposited content through November. Quibi is currently spending as planned on content, but those costs can be halted if programs commissioned for the end of this year and the beginning of next do not start production.

Since most out-of-home trips have been greatly reduced, Quibi's product team has anticipated that there may be more compulsive observation

Quibi's core, the product itself, has not changed since January. But the strategy around supporting it has. Because Quibi was initially intended for viewing on the go, the idea was to download episodes of content that a user liked on their phone at night. But since most out-of-home trips have been greatly reduced, Quibi's product team has anticipated that there may be more compulsive observation. On April 2, Tricia Lee, director of product management for Quibi, took a break from Quibi's load testing to chat with Zoom with me. Lee is using a virtual fund for the call, a tennis court on Maui. "I've been shifting my background to places I wish I was," he tells me.

Lee has made sure that Quibi can resist the transmission of marathons, which means putting out fires. During testing in the week of March 23, for example, the test team reached a threshold, Lee declined to disclose the specific number, where there was power to the system. Quibi fell for half an hour. Now, that is not unusual during load testing; find out those things before the service is launched is the full point. Quibi's leadership decided to treat it as a dress rehearsal for any real-life problem: who does what? What messages go out to the company? What messages go to the people who are testing the service?

Generally, when a site goes down, you want to fix the problem as quickly as possible. But since it was a dress rehearsal, Lee's team didn't do that. Instead, they let the problem unfold to see what they can learn about it before they fix it. Lee credits Whitman's work philosophy with measured focus, which Lee says is much calmer than other places where he has worked.

On Whitman's first day on eBay, the website was blocked for eight hours

On Whitman's first day on eBay, the website was blocked for eight hours. "The number one job on eBay is to keep the site running," he said. The New York Times in 1999. (In that case, adding backup software and servers was the solution). More than 20 years later, Disney Plus crashed on launch day because its software was unable to handle user demand. So Lee's load-testing team has, as well as figuring out how to adapt the service to the new circumstances of staying home seems especially difficult right now. After all, even though people are watching more videos while at home, they can't see Quibi if it fails.

Lee shines when she talks about Whitman's leadership style, which she describes as collaborative without being inefficient. "I remember being in a room and going, Am I supposed to be in this room?Lee says. "And Meg sat next to me and said, 'Hi Tricia.' It was almost as if Whitman could feel that Lee needed encouragement, he tells me.

Not being able to read people's body language is Whitman's biggest regret for driving on Zoom. Making sure everyone has a chance to speak is also more difficult when the meeting does not take place in person. "But we are improving," says Whitman.

If Quibi succeeds, it will be the greatest success of Whitman's career. Over the years, detractors have suggested that eBay would have been a hit with or without Whitman, that he was a "rocket,quot;, and that all he had to do was get out of the way and not be too wrong.

Whitman might be a Bay Area celebrity, but this feels like a quintessential Hollywood story

Quibi, by contrast, was a bold idea long before the pandemic. Whitman not only had to figure out how to create brand awareness outside from the Hollywood trades, which breathlessly reported every high-profile departure from the company, but also had to significantly alter people's behavior. In my particular case, that means that in the moments when I normally scroll through Twitter, which makes me lift Quibi instead. To do that, a lot of money and star power has been channeled through the service.

Whitman started on eBay when she only had 30 employees; in Quibi, she started as the number one employee. In addition to fundamentally changing the way people view the video, opening a new front for Hollywood on the smaller screen, and earning yet another buck, Whitman will have navigated a pandemic that eliminated his marketing plan and most advertising budgets. of companies.

Whitman may be a Bay Area celebrity, but this feels like a quintessential Hollywood story. Instead of a peaceful retreat, Katzenberg convinced her one last big heist. In the movies, the old hands finally do it, despite all the things that go wrong. They improvise, they are lucky, they win.

Actually, we are about to find out if Meg Whitman can outwit a pandemic.