Quibi App Review: Short Format Streaming in a Changing Landscape

%MINIFYHTMLd9883d2513667519652cfea2c7a7c30075%

After months of advertising, Quibi, the mobile phone app that focuses on short and small original programming, will launch today on iPhone and Android. The platform is the brainchild of entertainment industry giant Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech executive Meg Whitman, and has been built from the ground up for smartphones. After investing $ 1 billion in stellar energy and content production, Quibi is about to find out whether consumers are willing to pay $ 4.99 (with ads) or $ 7.99 (without ads) for programs that last 10 minutes or less.

We will have a separate review for Quibi launch programs, but I'm focusing more on the app itself. To begin, let me reiterate that your phone is the only way to experience Quibi. There's no TV app, which has already been highlighted as a clear deciding factor for some people I've spoken to, especially right now when everyone is home for much of the day. You can't access the service on the web, and there's not even a tablet-optimized version of the app. Without Chromecast No AirPlay. It is for your phone, nothing else.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The verge, has an agreement with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early conversations about a Edge Show.)

At launch Quibi has delivered an app that, in a word, is fine. It works reliably, even if the user experience is a bit basic compared to Netflix and other streaming giants. When you rotate your device, Quibi automatically switches between horizontal and vertical presentation modes, and both orientations have been included in the creative process. You'll notice different angles or shots when switching between them, and the texts / credits are also optimized for these round-trip changes.





Quibi calls this trick "Turnstyle,quot;, and it is one of the main features of the application. Katzenberg has boldly claimed that with Turnstyle, Quibi will usher in the "third generation of film narrative." After a few days of trying Quibi, I'm not going to call it developer, but I find myself turning my phone around frequently just to see how the frame will change when it does. Some of the creative use cases, like seeing a FaceTime call or a character's Tinder app on your phone when going into portraiture, are not part of the launch programs, but they will come. Quibi has said that part of the programming will use the watch (such as Steven Spielberg's horror series), the GPS, and the sensors found in each smartphone.

Opening Quibi starts you in the "For You,quot; tab, which uses a vertical card interface. It feels more Instagram and less Netflix carousel. You'll see the title, metadata for a show, and if you stay on a card for a few seconds, the video automatically starts playing. There's a nice touch of vibration feedback when swiping the cards from the home screen. Tapping any program will immediately start playing it. Instead, you can tap and hold a card (or tap the three-dot icon) to get a pop-up menu that allows you to view more information / episodes, follow that show, download or share it.

The next tab is Browse, where you can search Quibi programming by title, genre, or cast. There are no surprises here. To the right of that is the Following tab, where your favorite shows have their own section so you can easily follow the latest episodes. You can also enable notifications to receive alerts as soon as there is something new for any program you are following.

During playback, you get a minimal variety of on-screen controls: play / pause, rewind / fast forward, share, and subtitle. The video player controls also change depending on how you hold the phone. When in portrait mode, the progress bar extends vertically on the right side of the screen, where it is easy to access with your thumb. (Don't worry, lefties: there is a "Left-handed Mode,quot; in the settings to move this to the left side.)

In the landscape, it is at the traditional (and horizontal) point at the bottom. When looking at something, you can double tap on either side of the screen to fast forward (right) or backward (left) in 10 second intervals. Quibi also has a shortcut to quickly mute audio and switch to subtitles in case you don't want to disturb anyone in sight. Just touch and hold the screen and swipe up to activate the subtitles.

The technical details of how Quibi really works are interesting. Every time you are watching a program, the application shows you two video streams simultaneously and "joins,quot; them with a single audio track. The one you are not seeing is delivered in a lower resolution. But once you rotate your phone, the Turnstyle change from portrait to landscape and vice versa is instantaneous. There is no pause, buffering, or noticeable degradation of video quality.

In my tests, Turnstyle has worked well even with a weak cellular connection or a slow Wi-Fi connection. But the company acknowledges that this dual streaming approach uses more data (about 20 percent) than its typical YouTube or Netflix video stream.

Quibi offers some options for bandwidth management. In the "Video and download quality,quot; section of the settings, you can set the transmission quality to automatic (default) or data saving mode. For download quality, you can choose between standard or high; the app peaks at 1080p. A layer above these in the main configuration screen is a pull apart Toggle to "minimize data usage," which reduces video and download quality to its lowest settings when enabled. Turn it off again and your normal settings will be restored. It's a bit redundant, but consider it as a shortcut to limit data usage when you need it.

If you have a huge phone like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Quibi might not use all that space on the screen. It expands to include the notch on the iPhone, but I couldn't find any way to crop and cover the entire screen of the S20 Ultra.

But while Quibi is running very well on its core premise, the app stumbles upon many other basic concepts, and is launching with significant omissions. For example, currently, there is no option to set up profiles for the other people in your family in a single account. The company said in a recent media call that it believes the app is intended for individual users. Somehow, this makes sense for something that you will only see you phone. But on the other hand, this is a paid service (even for the advertising level), and the fact that Quibi doesn't take into account multiple people in a household who want to share access is a bit stubborn. It's also frustrating that the app is limited to a single simultaneous stream, so password sharing is unavailable.





But beyond everything else, the lack of a television experience is difficult to overcome. Quibi's whole selling point is that it is perfect for seeing on the go. When the episodes are so short, it's easy to watch an episode on the bus / train or during lunch. That brief entertainment without compromise is what all the commercials have underlined. But the app is launching at a time when millions of people isolate themselves at home and try to escape the stressful news crisis whenever possible. I can't speak for you, but my instinct is always to find the biggest screen at my disposal to take a break from the world, be it a TV, a laptop or a tablet. Until normalcy is restored, Quibi's phone-only philosophy will give Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and other cross-platform services an easy victory. The app really couldn't launch at a time more antithetical to its purpose.

Put the content aside, and part of your Quibi enjoyment will always depend on how nice your phone is and how big the screen is. Testing the app on an iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20 Ultra has been wonderful, but I'm someone who can comfortably handle those gigantic phones. If not, you may be a little disappointed that Quibi is forever limited to the screen dimensions of your iPhone X or other normal-sized handheld device. This is a restriction that no other major streaming service forces us to deal with. You can always open Netflix or even Instagram on your computer to increase the feeling of immersion.

Quibi executives have hinted that the company will offer a television experience if customer feedback and data warrant. Frankly, I will be surprised (and disappointed) if the platform goes six months without taking that step. Maybe you'll lose some of Turnstyle's presentation tricks, but it's a necessary tradeoff. Quibi can go on to say that the phone is the best way of transmitting your programming, but that is the only The path is a fundamental flaw. The service simply costs too much to be so handcuffed on how you can use it.

At launch, the Quibi app isn't bad at all, and it's fun to experiment with Turnstyle. It just looks a lot like version 1.0. Perhaps it is by design to complement the "quick bite,quot; nature of the content. New customers get 90 days to test the service, so starting today, you can try Quibi for yourself and see if Turnstyle and the launch programs make it a package worth adding to your growing list of monthly subscriptions .