Queen Elizabeth tells UK citizens in historic televised speech that "we will succeed,quot; in the COVID-19 fight

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II delivered a landmark speech that was broadcast to the homes of families across the UK and to the community that was in the spirit of a war speech as the world fights against COVID-19. Outside of his annual Christmas speech, this is only the fifth time the monarch has delivered a televised speech during his 68-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth was dressed in green for the event, and she compared the speech to the war speech she made in 1940, when she was Princess Elizabeth, along with her sister to comfort families during World War II. The Monarch displayed a black and white photo of the 1940 speech with Princess Margaret during the speech.

She said that as children, she and Margaret spoke of Windsor to other children who had been evacuated and sent for their own safety. Today, once again, Queen Elizabeth says that many feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, referring to orders to stay home in the UK.

“A moment of interruption in the life of our country. An interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us, "said Queen Elizabeth. "But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

Like when the country was at war, Queen Elizabeth told her subjects that they must remain united and determined during the pandemic, and then "we will get through it."

"I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge," said the Queen. "And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone. That the attributes of self-discipline, of calm resolution, of good humor and of the feeling of the companions, still characterize this country ".

As an American, I would like to send a word of thanks across the pond to Queen Elizabeth. His speech yesterday was what a real-world leader delivers when people need it most. It was uplifting and reinforced the spirit of this American and many others like me. #bravoUK – View from the desert (@VFTDLV) April 6, 2020

Queen Elizabeth said that the pride of who we are is not part of our past. Instead, it defines our present and future. He also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was different from the war because the United Kingdom had joined all the nations of the world in a "common effort."

The monarch added that using the great advances in science and our instinctive compassion to heal, we will succeed. And, she says that success will be everyone's.

Queen Elizabeth said self-isolation is not easy, but it presents an opportunity to slow down, stop, and reflect in prayer or meditation. She says we should console ourselves with the fact that better days will come and we will be with our friends and family again, but in the meantime we still have more to bear.



