Queen Elizabeth II urges self-discipline in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in a rare television speech

WENN

Encouraging Britons around the world to prepare for 'better days', the UK monarch salutes the bravery of National Health Service employees and care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Up News Info –

Queen Elizabeth II was the epitome of calm and resolve as she encouraged Britons around the world to prepare for "better days" after the coronavirus blockade during a speech to the community on Sunday, April 5.

In a rare televised speech from Windsor Castle, he called for "self-discipline" and "resolve in a good mood" in greeting the bravery of National Health Service employees and care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

"I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly challenging time," the Queen said in her speech, which was televised in Britain at 8 p.m. local time. "A moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us."

"I hope that for years to come everyone can take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as any other; that the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet resolve in a good mood and companionship still characterize this country. "

As the UK recovers from the latest coronavirus death toll of more than 4,300, The Queen chose to speak to subjects only the fourth time during their reign, outside of its traditional Christmas Day message, to urge them to stick with it. powerful.

She also reflected on her first speech to the nation in 1940, when she and her late sister, Princess Margaret, attempted to comfort children separated from their parents by World War II.

"We as children speak from here in Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety," he said.

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."

<br />

He ended his short speech by adding: "We will succeed and this success will belong to each of us."