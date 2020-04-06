Queen Elizabeth II heads to Britain amid coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped almost every country in the world and put everyone in a panic. With the pandemic causing thousands of deaths every day, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain addressed the nation last night in a rare televised speech and called on everyone to follow the spirit of unity in the fight against the pandemic.

In a prerecorded video recorded at Windsor Castle, the Queen thanked the NHS (National Health Service) workers and all those who played essential roles in the fight against the Coronavirus. She said: "Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to assure you that if we stay united and determined, we will overcome it. I hope that in the years to come everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge. The times when the UK has become United to applaud their care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit, and their symbol will be the rainbows drawn by the children. "

The Queen concluded the speech by assuring the people of England that they will get through this. She said: “This time we unite with all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will be successful, and that success will belong to each of us. ”

Queen Elizabeth's speech will surely be a ray of hope for the people of Great Britain, as it is one of the nations most affected by the Coronavirus. The death toll in the UK recently crossed the 4000 mark.