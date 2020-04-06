Producer Karim Morani's daughter Shazia tests COVID 19

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Shazia tested positive for COVID-19. She is reportedly admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai for observation. They tested positive for the virus last night. Shazia lives in Juhu with her parents and her sister, Zoa Morani, who is an actress.

This is the first case reported in Juhu and it has caused fear at the location. The Shazia Shagun building has a total lock. There are 9 people in Shazia Morani's family and all members will be examined by municipal authorities for the virus.

According to a source, "She is fine and under observation and will be out soon." Shazia had returned from Australia just before the closure was announced.

Shazia's father Karim Morani is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has produced many of his films such as Chennai Express, Dilwale, Happy New Year, Ra.One, etc.