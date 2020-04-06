Pro-day cancellations forcing changes to the NFL draft process

%MINIFYHTML5f9397c2c9458dd389c31b77f1a7607b76%

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Bill Polian simplified the NFL draft process years ago.

He studied film, relied on medical experts, verified the numbers, and interviewed players.

With the avalanche of professional days canceled due to the new coronavirus, the Hall of Fame executive who built several Super Bowl teams during his 32-year career believes it is time to return to his throwback focus.

"Really everything you need, and it's especially true at a time like today, you need the in-game movie, the physical, which can be hard to get right now, and the measurable ones," he told The Associated Press. "So if a player has been in the combine, that's all you really need. If a player has not been in the combine or is from a small school, then just go to the in-game movie and you will be a bit less accurate.

"And people who haven't done it as long as I have are probably a little bit out of control because of it right now."

Younger scouts, front desk executives, and even coaches face a new draft process with dejected Americans and doctors overwhelmed by the growing COVID-19 cases.

Most of this year has been spent accessing in-person interviews, on-campus trainings and visits to the team's headquarters. Some of the numbers obtained on professional days that decision makers like to analyze as they become increasingly dependent on advanced metrics are also gone.

That combination has forced everyone to rethink how they do business.

– Zoom and Skype meetings have become commonplace.

– Preliminary prospects are offering to send home practice videos and drills to NFL teams.

– Some college coaches are making a more concerted effort to sell to players who didn't have a chance to train in front of the NFL scouts.

– Even the agents are playing new roles.

"I feel more like a mental health counselor than ever before because some of these children are so stressed out that they don't have the opportunity to show what they have worked on throughout their lives," said David Moreno, who represents about 10 professionals. . prospects

Everyone agrees that top-tier players like LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow or Ohio state defensive end Chase Young will not be affected by the cancellations. They did enough in their university careers, and everything is recorded. Additionally, they met with team officials and performed medical checks on the NFL's annual Indianapolis scouting combine.

Some medically challenged players, like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, or Colorado catcher Laviska Shenault Jr., probably won't see a precipitous drop in their actions, either.

And those who competed in the college all-star games but did not receive a combined invitation, such as Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook, also have the advantage of performing in front of the scouts.

Many others are in limbo.

"I feel horrible for all these kids who don't mix boys and put all this work in and now they're kind of stuck," said agent Ron Slavin.

The stories are endless.

Slavin represents eight draft-eligible players, including Houston gambler Dane Roy, who returned home to Australia for his wedding before school training was suspended on March 31. Roy does not know when he will return to the United States.

Westbrook was working in Seattle, until the pandemic began closing the city. So the Indiana catcher moved with his parents to Florida, but he had trouble finding a training center.

Lehigh's top receiver, Devon Bibbens, missed three professional days: two in Temple and one in Delaware. He is back in Pennsylvania, using his old high school regimen to keep fit.

"I am lucky to have some equipment in my garage: weights, a bar, a pull-up bar, field equipment. My high school has a hill," Bibbens said. "These are the trainings I did in high school, so going back to those things is honestly fun. "

Still, nothing can replace lost time against NFL scouts. So the coaches are collaborating.

Illinois was one of the few major schools to conduct a professional day before travel restrictions were imposed, so Coach Lovie Smith spent his days answering follow-up questions.

In Georgia, coach Kirby Smart said he has been personally contacted by five NFL teams and responds to text messages daily in an effort to help his players, especially those off the radar.

"The guys who couldn't go to the combine who really are soccer players, I care about them, for their sake," said Smart. "You feel good when you go out and act, whether you act good or bad, you feel good about having your chance."

It is not just the football component that disappoints the players, it is the uncertainty.

"Not knowing what's going to happen and even if the draft is done on time, if the minicamps start and all those unknowns is probably the most difficult thing to deal with right now," said Westbrook.

But Polian has a reassuring message for neighboring prospects: NFL teams have been discovering talent for decades, many years without combined or professional days.

"So we have scouts," he said. "They've seen the player up close and personal and can make a pretty good assessment of all the measurable and physical elements. If they need additional information, I'm sure the school will give it to them. … If you have good scouts, you're in good shape. shape ".

___

American football writer AP Schuyler Dixon and sports writers Charles Odum and Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.