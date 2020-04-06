Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce new Archewell organization

Meghan Markle Y Prince harry They are beginning the next chapter in their lives by announcing the launch of their new Archewell organization.
On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they are creating a non-profit Archewell after having to abandon their Royal Sussex brand. They said The Telegraph they aim to "do some meaning, do something that matters,quot; with their new organization.
ME! The news can confirm that the couple dialed the name for commercial purposes, including clothing and audiobooks.
As for the inspiration behind the name of his new brand, it is clear that his son Archie HarrisonThe nickname of & # 39; & # 39; played an important role. "Before SussexRoyal came up with the idea of & # 39; Arche & # 39 ;, the Greek word meaning & # 39; source of action & # 39;. We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and became the inspiration for our son's name, "Meghan and Harry explained to the publication. "Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that everyone must use."
Although they are talking about Archewell, the couple said this is not an official release from the non-profit organization. They are postponing that date until the coronavirus pandemic ends and they can devote their full attention to the project, as they said, "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to address the global COVID-19 pandemic."
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Meghan and Harry shed some light on the timing of the announcement. "Given this information that came to light, we feel compelled to share the story of how this came about," the duo shared.
"We hope to launch Archewell when the time is right," they added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently at a social distance in Los Angeles, where they intend to live for the foreseeable future. A source told E! March news, the family of three is "enjoying all the time together,quot; as they settle into their new life after resigning as high-ranking members of the royal family.
Meanwhile, the rest of the royal family is huddled in their respective UK properties. Her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II made a rare televised speech from his home in Windsor Castle, while Father Prince carlos, who is recovering from the coronavirus, and brother Prince william They keep in touch with the country through social networks and video messages.
%MINIFYHTML9e47e0811830d08e181ce82959a6357910%