Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce new Archewell organization

Meghan Markle Y Prince harry They are beginning the next chapter in their lives by announcing the launch of their new Archewell organization.

On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they are creating a non-profit Archewell after having to abandon their Royal Sussex brand. They said The Telegraph they aim to "do some meaning, do something that matters,quot; with their new organization.

ME! The news can confirm that the couple dialed the name for commercial purposes, including clothing and audiobooks.

As for the inspiration behind the name of his new brand, it is clear that his son Archie HarrisonThe nickname of & # 39; & # 39; played an important role. "Before SussexRoyal came up with the idea of ​​& # 39; Arche & # 39 ;, the Greek word meaning & # 39; source of action & # 39;. We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and became the inspiration for our son's name, "Meghan and Harry explained to the publication. "Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that everyone must use."