Prince Charles met with the Duchess of Cornwall after full recovery from the coronavirus

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met Prince Charles after the royal couple isolated themselves after their diagnosis of coronavirus last month.

The couple spent 14 days apart, following UK social distancing guidelines, to avoid contaminating others, but now the Prince of Wales has fully recovered from the virus.

Charles returned to his royal duties with a virtual appearance for the opening of Nightingale Field Hospital on April 1.

The news of the couple's reunion comes a day after Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a rare television speech in the community, encouraging Britons around the world to remain hopeful and self-disciplined in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.