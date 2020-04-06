Premier League clubs: Leave, pay cuts, deferrals | Football news

%MINIFYHTML21c3b5cb20539125ac3e541024ac285076%





Premier League leaders and European champions Liverpool have placed around 200 non-licensed employees

What do Premier League clubs plan in terms of their staff during the coronavirus blockade?

Arsenal

There are ongoing discussions between the club and the players about wages, however this will not be easy due to the fact that the players have different contracts.

No decisions have yet been made about the licensing staff. Any change will go hand in hand with what is decided with the players.

Informal staff, such as stewards, will be paid in full until April 30.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa continues to pay its players and staff their full salary. The club awaits the outcome of the talks between the PFA and the Premier League players.

Bournemouth

Manager Eddie Howe has taken a voluntary pay cut, as have his assistant Jason Tindall, chief technical officer Richard Hughes and chief executive Neill Blake.

The club has suspended 50 staff members, but they are committed to paying their wages in full.

Eddie Howe decided to cut wages during the current world crisis

Brighton

Brighton Vice President and CEO Paul Barber, Technical Director Dan Ashworth and Head Coach Graham Potter have received a significant voluntary pay cut over the next three months.

The decision means that non-playing staff will not be suspended imminently.

Burnley

Burnley has said he will continue to pay all informal day and non-day staff until April 30 and will explore all options in the future.

President Mike Garlick revealed that the club could lose £ 50 million if the Premier League does not resume this season.

0:43 Burnley president Mike Garlick says the club could run out of money in August if they don't play in the Premier League again by then. Burnley president Mike Garlick says the club could run out of money in August if they don't play in the Premier League again by then.

Chelsea

All Chelsea players and staff receive a normal payment. Cesar Azpilicueta is involved in conversations with other Premier League captains about creating a fund to help the NHS.

Roman Abramovich is paying for NHS staff to use The Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge for free.

Chelsea's international charity partner Plan International is responding to the effects of the coronavirus worldwide. It works in more than 70 countries.

crystal Palace

Players and management staff at Crystal Palace continue to receive their full salary. President Steve Parish also assured other staff members that they will not lose financially during the current crisis, including employees of the day.

Everton

Everton is not taking advantage of the Government's licensing plan and currently has no plans to do so.

They also agree to pay all casual workers who work directly on game day and not on the day they cannot work due to the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding salary cuts and deferrals for players, the club awaits the outcome of discussions between the Premier League and the players union. At this time, all players and staff are still on full pay.

Leicester

Leicester has continued to pay all employees their full salary.

President Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also launched the charity program & # 39; Gift of a Wish 2020 & # 39; of the club on April 4, which would have been her late father's 62nd birthday. A portion of the available funds will go to causes whose work supports those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool

Liverpool has placed around 200 non-playing employees on leave. The club is committed to recharging the salaries of any staff member who receives a license to ensure that they continue to receive their full salary.

Manchester city

Manchester City has confirmed that they are not leaving any of their employees who are not playing due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

All Premier League football has been suspended in response to the Coronavirus pandemic

Manchester united

Manchester United currently has no plans to suspend its staff members or implement salary cuts or deferrals.

Newcastle

Most non-Newcastle staff have been suspended. That includes the entire recruiting department and academy staff, the foundation department plus ground staff and many involved behind the scenes in business and commerce.

CEO Lee Charnley continues to work full-time, but also the head of communications from his home. All the players and the coaching staff continue with the full salary as well.

Newcastle Managing Director Lee Charnley continues to work remotely from home

Norwich

Norwich has placed its non-playing staff on leave of absence and has stated that it will ensure that the club recharges employees' wages to compensate for their full-time wages.

Sheffield United

All club employees have been paid as normal up to this point, but the situation is under constant review.

Southampton

The Southampton players continue to receive their full salary as the club awaits the outcome of the talks between the PFA and the Premier League players. The club's management team and the rest of the staff continue to receive their salary in full.

There are currently no plans to suspend any staff or implement salary cuts or deferrals.

Tottenham

President Daniel Levy is one of 550 non-playing employees in Tottenham and is cutting a salary to "protect jobs,quot; amid the coronavirus crisis. The 2018-19 Spurs' accounts posted on Companies House showed that Levy earned a £ 3 million bonus, in addition to his £ 4 million salary, for handing over the club's new stadium of 62,000 seats.

Since then, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust has urged the club's players to cut wages.

Tottenham president Daniel Levy has taken a pay cut to protect jobs at the club.

Watford

All Watford staff members who play and do not play remain on full pay. There are currently no plans for this to change. Additional savings have been made following a review of the club's current list of providers.

West ham

All full-time employees continue to receive their full salary. Talks about player pay cuts continue, and the club supports the Premier League's proposals to cut or defer wages by 30 percent.

Vice President Karren Brady says she is willing to accept the same pay cut as the players.

Wolves

The wolves await a resumption and resolution for talks between the PFA and the Premier League players. As things stand, they continue to pay all their staff their full salary.