Porsha Williams was proud to be a March of Dimes advocate – she looks beautiful in this pink dress

Porsha Williams told her fans that she was extremely proud to be a March of Dimes advocate, and that she looked amazing in the dress she chose for the important event. Take a look at the photos he shared on his social media account below.

‘I am so honored to be a national advocate for the March of Dimes where I help fight for the health of all moms and babies. @MarchofDimes and @MarchofDimesCEO Stacey D. Stewart hosted a powerful rainbow luncheon in honor of PJ, and I'm so glad you saw it on #RHOA! Learn more about how you can help at marchofdimes.org! 💜🌈💜 YOU ARE NOT ALONE “Healthy Moms and Strong Babies” 👼🏽❤️ 🌈 A special thanks to our amazing event planner @lemiga It was literally a dream event! 🙌🏾 MarchofDimes.org #CelebrityAdvocate 📸 @freddyoart ’, Porsha captioned her post that includes more photos from the event.

A follower said: ‘So beautiful to hear your stories. I would have liked not to hear Kenya interrupt the Shamea experience and comment on not being available. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘You did great baby! Keep sharing your journey and empowering women on the go. "

A commenter said: ‘Beautiful. Kenya always had to be bad. "I didn't need to say, I didn't know where Porsha was." No need for anything !! "

Another fan praised Porsha and posted this: ‘Thank you, Porsha for having this and raising awareness. I think it is in very bad taste for Kenya to use a moment like this to cast shade. It is even worse than her best friend chose to contact Kenya and was not the one who informed her. I know they had a moment when they fell, but damn. Be careful! You have a big Porsha heart. "

A fan also praised what Porsha is doing: ‘Your heart is so big Porsha! I'm glad to see you getting everything you deserve. They were asleep but baby, they were waking up. "

Another fan told Porsha, "As a community health worker … I wanted to thank you for taking on this important role."

Ad

Apart from this, Porsha recently had a message for her RHOA fans and not only. She tells everyone to do their best and to stay safe and strong during these difficult times.



Post views:

4 4