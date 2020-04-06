Police identify suspect who says he shot a Texas officer after shooting through the apartment roof – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Officials identified the person who they say opened fire while in the space below an apartment and shot a Kemp Police Department officer.

It happened on the afternoon of April 5 after Mabank Police Department officers requested assistance with a barricaded suspect.

According to police, several Mabank and Kemp officers entered a unit at Cottage Row Apartments to clean the residence. Once inside, they heard noises from above, and shortly afterwards a person fired multiple shots through the ceiling and hit Police Sergeant Storey on the shoulder. That alleged shooter has now been identified as Arturo Lagunsas.

Lagunsas was arrested, treated for unknown injuries in Gun Barrel City, and then booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Sergeant Storey was also treated at a local hospital and is now said to be recovering at home with a broken clavicle. KPD chief Suzanne Martin told Up News Info 11 News that the sergeant still has a bullet lodged inside her body. The sergeant is believed to have already undergone some type of surgery. It is not known whether or when he will undergo any future procedures to remove the bullet.