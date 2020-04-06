Pink talks about "praying more" after her son caught the "worst" of the coronavirus

Instagram

Hitmaker "Just Give Me a Reason" reveals that the 3-year-old Jameson had a "temperature of 100" and was "very, very sick" after three weeks of showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has Pink One step closer to God. A day after submitting the revelation that she and her 3-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19, hit maker "Just Give Me a Reason" opened up about "praying more" as Jameson caught the "worst" of the virus.

On Saturday, April 4, the 40-year-old singer revealed the details when she joined her friend and author Jen Pastiloff in the latter's live Instagram chat. "There were many nights when I cried and I have never prayed more in my life," he recalled. "It's funny, but at one point, I thought we were promised that our children would be fine. It is not guaranteed. There is no one safe from this."

Although she fought the virus herself, the mother of two believed her son's case was much worse. She noted that he "has been very, very sick." She explained: "I have kept a diary of her symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. Still, three weeks later, it has a temperature of 100 degrees. It has been a roller coaster for both of us, but [husband] Carey and [ daughter] Willow has been perfectly fine. "

During the talk, the "What About Us" singer detailed that Jameson's symptoms included "fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then vomiting and pale, listless and lethargic and all the things that scare you like a bejeezus." mother."

As for her own treatment, Pink said she was taking nebulizers. "I've had very bad asthma, I've had it all my life. It was very, very scary, I'm not going to lie. At first, all we were hearing was' If you're young, this is 65 and older, all the kids are fine, "he said.

Despite Jameson's troubling condition and the "really scary" fact that she "has been taking nebulizers for the first time in 30 years," the motocross rider's wife Carey Hart she assured fans that she and her son were "better than us." He added: "I hope we are out of the woods, but this is a roller coaster. Just when you think you're better, something else happens."

On Friday, April 3, Pink announced her diagnosis of the coronavirus and Jameson's. Through an Instagram post, he said that the two "were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and had a positive result." In the same publication, he pledged a $ 500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund, as well as a $ 500,000 donation to the City of Los Angeles Mayor COVID-19 Emergency Crisis Fund.