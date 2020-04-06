Pink recalls her experience with COVID-19 and says her son is feeling better

Pink said his son Jameson is "feeling better,quot;.

The 40-year-old singer gave the health update during an Instagram live chat with Jen Pastiloff weekend.

At one point, the Grammy winner and the author made their two children appear to say hello.

"Say, 'I feel better'," Pink told her three-year-old son, which she then proceeded to do.

Just a few days ago, Pink detailed her experience with the coronavirus.

"Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and had a positive result," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. . "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were retested and now we are thankfully negative."

During the Instagram Live video, Pink said, "Me and Jameson got sick."

"My three-year-old Jameson, whom you just saw, had the worst," he recalled. "There were many nights when I have cried and I have never prayed more in my life."

He also admitted that he was "lucky to have two exams because we were both sick,quot; and because "he paid money for them." Then he said that the tests should be accessible to everyone.