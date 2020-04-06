Pink recalls her experience with COVID-19 and says her son is feeling better

Pink said his son Jameson is "feeling better,quot;.
The 40-year-old singer gave the health update during an Instagram live chat with Jen Pastiloff weekend.
At one point, the Grammy winner and the author made their two children appear to say hello.
"Say, 'I feel better'," Pink told her three-year-old son, which she then proceeded to do.
Just a few days ago, Pink detailed her experience with the coronavirus.
"Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and had a positive result," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. . "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were retested and now we are thankfully negative."
During the Instagram Live video, Pink said, "Me and Jameson got sick."
"My three-year-old Jameson, whom you just saw, had the worst," he recalled. "There were many nights when I have cried and I have never prayed more in my life."
He also admitted that he was "lucky to have two exams because we were both sick,quot; and because "he paid money for them." Then he said that the tests should be accessible to everyone.
In addition, Pink said she has been keeping a journal of her and Jameson's symptoms for the past three weeks.
"Jameson has really been very sick. I have kept a diary of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well," he said. "Still, three weeks later, it has a temperature of 100 degrees. It has been a roller coaster, it has been a different roller coaster for both of us."
However, she said that her husband Carey Hart and her 8 year old daughter Willow "They have been perfectly fine."
Pink also recently announced that she is "donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of (her) mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years at the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplantation Center. "He also shared that,quot; he is donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19. "
During the Instagram Live chat, Pink revealed how her daughter is also helping others. Pink explained that Willow "had a job these past two years,quot; during her tour and that she worked on the quick change of her dancers.
"Tonight, I had told him that I made a donation to the hospital that his grandmother, his mom, mom, worked for 18 years. And he went out, got his money that he did on the tour and collected it. And I was like, & # 39 ; What are you doing? & # 39; And she said: & # 39; I want to give my money to the hospital too. & # 39; Then, she gave me all the money from her tour, "Pink said. "I didn't even ask her. And I started crying, and then she got mad at me for crying because apparently I cry too much. I was so proud of her right now, and I just wanted to share that, friend, our children are so aware and so radical, so resilient and amazing that they will heal the world. I am very proud of my children. I am very proud of all of our children right now. "
To watch the interview, watch the video.
