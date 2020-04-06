Pink cared about her 3-year-old son who is still "really sick,quot; with COVID-19 – "I have never prayed more in my life!"

As fans already know, Pink and her son Jameson tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. However, in the meantime, she recovered, the poor 3-year-old boy is still struggling with a very high fever and continues to cough a lot.

The singer gave an IG Live interview to author Jen Pastiloff and, during their conversation, spoke about her diagnosis, as well as updating her fans about how her youngest son is currently.

Pink was obviously very concerned and revealed that Jameson is still "really sick,quot; and that she has been praying for improvement every night.

Symptoms the child has experienced include cough and 100 degree fever.

It has been several days since Pink first opened up about the COVID-19 diagnosis given to her and her son and now she is talking more about it.

‘My three year old Jameson has been very, very sick. There were many nights when I cried and I have never prayed in my life. It's fun, but at one point, I thought we were promised that our children would be fine. It is not guaranted. There is no one safe from this, "he told the interviewer.

Her husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow Safe, 8, are healthy and Pink has managed to fight the virus since her fist tested positive.

The same cannot be said about the child who still has the symptoms.

She explained that "I have kept a diary of her symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well." Still, three weeks later, it has a temperature of 100 (degrees). It was a roller coaster for both of us. "

"We are better than we were … Last week I took nebulizers for the first time in 30 years," said the singer.

However, Pink was very lucky to recover so quickly, as she can be considered high risk since she has asthma: "I have had really serious asthma, I have had it all my life." It got very, very scary, I won't lie. At first, all we heard was "if you're young, 65 or older, all the kids are fine."

Ad %MINIFYHTML0260e1e6cb72e9d7226d041fb772675f18% %MINIFYHTML0260e1e6cb72e9d7226d041fb772675f18%

Obviously that's not the case and Pink wanted to use her voice to raise awareness of the fact that she can infect anyone of any age!



Post views:

0 0