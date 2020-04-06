Phaedra Parks shows off her juicy curves for this Tik Tok challenge

Phaedra Parks posted a video for a Tik Tok challenge showing her toned body flaunting her curves for the camera. Her two sons also appear in the clip, and fans couldn't ask for more.

Check out the video Phaedra shared on her preferred social media account, Instagram below.

Someone commented, "That baby has an old soul that brought my shoulders to life," and another follower said, "Looking great, Phaedra and the kids are growing very well and are quite handsome!"

A follower said to Phaedra: ‘You have been here in Nola several times and I have also in Atlanta. But my last dream is to someday have the pleasure of meeting you. May God continue to bless you and your family and stay safe. My day will come.

Someone else exclaimed: Qué How precious! I love that your boys really dance like boys and don't try to act like grown men! Good job mom! "

Another commenter said: ‘Are those not your boys? OMG they grew up so fast and so handsome! "

A fan posted this message: & # 39; The boys are so handsome, so big that I have seen your house in Celebrity house sitting and it's to die for … Just fabulous @phaedraparks, the best house I have ever seen. However, for a celebrity, the kitchen is safe. and protected.

Someone else posted: ‘Why are they so handsome though @phaedraparks 😍 ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️! The boys are getting big so fast! I miss you, big sister, "and someone else also spoke about Phaedra's boy:" Mr. The President killed him! He came in with the real prezi-D loot @phaedraparks. "

Another fan praised the boys and said, jóvenes Young gentlemen are so handsome! And @phaedraparks you look amazing !!!!! Great video!! I loved! "And someone else also got excited about the children's mother:" Looking good Phaedra … You make it look easy … But being a great mom is not the hardest job women have! Amo I love you! 🙏🏽 ’

As you probably already know, Phaedra is at home with her two children these days, and she is socially estranged.

He recently told fans and followers not too long ago that he was having a hard time educating his children at home, but he came back with a more optimistic update on the situation.



