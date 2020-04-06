PGA's new 2020 schedule is a hugely welcome conflict between Masters, U.S. Open, and NFL

The schedule for the main PGA Tour championships is generally adjusted to spring and summer, to avoid a weekend collision course with the NFL. The postponement related to the coronavirus pandemic will change that in 2020.

Although the 149th Open Championship, also known as the British Open is canceled, the PGA Championship, the US Open. USA And the Masters have new official dates. Moving the PGA Championship from August 6 to 9 (TPC Park, San Francisco) is not a big deal, given that, before moving on to mid-May 2019, that tournament was played in mid-August.

But now the US Open. USA (Winged Foot, New York) and Masters (Augusta National) will be played after Labor Day, both ending on NFL Sundays in the fall. That poses a couple of interesting streaming challenges, given the final rounds of both majors on the two NFL-entitled networks on Sunday afternoon:

MORE: April 6, 1994 – Jim Everett criticizes Jim Rome on live television for calling him & # 39; Chris & # 39;

US Open USA Vs. NFL Week 2

The US Open USA, whose television rights belong to Fox Sports, will take place from September 17 to 20. Joe Buck is the top golf announcer, as well as the top NFL and MLB man for Fox, so it will be similar to when he calls up the World Series in October, with Troy Aikman re-associating with Thom Brennaman or another member. higher. house man from game to game. That also means Buck has a conflict about staying on the "Thursday Night Football,quot; call after the first round earlier that week, unless the Giants or Jets were hosting the game and wanted to try to cover both.

For Saturday's third round, Fox will likely avoid the competition for a massive Week 3 college football game between Georgia and Alabama, SEC rivals, played in primetime.

By Sunday, this would likely mean that Fox does not have a national at 4:25 p.m. ET NFL games that Sunday, with CBS having a marquee game with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo competing head-to-head with Buck and Paul Azinger for the closing action on Winged Foot. With FS1, Fox has an easy pivot option for open US coverage. USA During 1 p.m. ET NFL games.

MORE: Donald Trump believes the 2020 NFL season will start on time, which means nothing

Masters vs. Week 10 NFL

The Masters, which aired on CBS this week to end on Easter Sunday night, will now be played Nov. 12-15. Unlike Buck, Nantz's other major concerts, March Madness and golf, generally have no conflict with NFL games. This means that Romo will need to work his magic with a replacement partner on the 15th.

As for the SEC on CBS that Saturday, their game of choice will likely carry over into the night. It would make sense to have South Carolina-LSU or Tennessee-Georgia in the air near Athens after the sun sets in the third round of the Masters.

As for Sunday, given the Masters' qualifications, broadcasting the initial coverage of the final round on CBS Sports Network doesn't seem like the best option for CBS. There is the potential to move the co-leader's pairing departure time earlier in the day to end at 4:25 p.m. ET, and not having any 1 p.m. ET NFL games are broadcast on CBS.

Drilling down into the NFL and college football in an unknown conflict makes the main PGA Tour setting more of a problem for CBS than Fox. Many viewers accustomed to Sunday soccer or Sunday golf separately will need to enter the new multi-screen territory. in the fall.

Regardless of how you cut or pass it, conflicts are good problems to have, and they bring rare special special doubles at a time when it will be difficult no wants an overdose of televised sports.