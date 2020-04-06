PGA Championship, US Open and Masters rescheduled for 2020 | Golf News





The Masters will now be played in November.

The Masters, US Open and PGA Championship have been rescheduled for later this year, while the 149th Open will not be played until 2021.

A statement issued jointly by the organizers of the Big Four announced new dates for three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, although it has become clear that they will only be played "only if it is safe and responsible to do so."

The PGA Championship is slated to be the first major tournament of the year in August, just two weeks after the Open was played at Royal St George & # 39; s, while the US Open. USA It has been delayed from June to September with the Masters in motion. mid-November.

Brooks Koepka will defend the Wanamaker Trophy in August

The PGA of America also insisted that the Ryder Cup stay on track at Whistling Straits during the assigned week of September 22-27.

The statement issued by the main governing bodies of golf confirmed the new dates for the following:

USGA: The U.S. Open, previously scheduled for June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, has been officially rescheduled for September 14-20, and is confirmed to remain at Winged Foot.

He RA: The R,amp;A has decided to cancel The Open in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and the Championship will be played at Royal St. George & # 39; s in 2021. The Open will be played in Kent, England from 12 to 12 December. July. 19, but it has been necessary to cancel the Championship based on the guidance of the United Kingdom Government, health authorities, public services and The R,amp;A advisers.

PGA of America: PGA of America announces today that the PGA Championship is scheduled for August 3-9 and will remain at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The PGA Championship was originally scheduled from May 11-17, but was postponed on March 17.

The Ryder Cup has not been rescheduled

Additionally, the PGA reconfirmed that the Ryder Cup remains as originally scheduled, Sept. 22-27, at the Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Augusta National Golf Club: Augusta National has identified November 9-15 as the planned dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament, which was previously scheduled for April 6 and 12 and postponed on March 13.

The joint statement added: "United by what may still be possible this year for the world of professional golf, and with the goal of serving all who love and play the game, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R,amp;A and USGA have issued the following joint statement:

"This is a difficult and challenging time for all who are facing the effects of this pandemic. We remain very aware of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the main public health authorities, holding competitions only if it is safe. and responsible for doing it.

The Open canceled for 2020 The 149th Open will now be played at Royal St George & # 39; s in July 2021.

"In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively present a calendar of events that we hope will serve to entertain and inspire golf fans worldwide. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors, and players. , who have allowed us to make decisions, some of them very difficult decisions, to advance the game and the industry.

"We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R,amp;A and USGA collectively value everyone's health and well-being, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and strive to stay healthy and safe. "