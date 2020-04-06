Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan Channel Full House on TikTok video

Peter Weber is living in a Full house.
The Bachelor Star went to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of her social estrangement with Kelley Flanagan Y Dustin Kendrick in Chicago in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The clip showed reality stars listening Full house theme song and giving the classic comedy introduction its own special touch. Kendrick also shared the video via TikTok. As fans know, Weber and his fellow member of the franchise Tyler Cameron They have had friendly competition on the social network since the model began to control the pilot over his abilities. High school Season 15 celebrities are now competing in a TikTok dance battle in an attempt to raise $ 10,000 for the CDV COVID-19 Response Fund.
This was not the first time that fans have seen Weber, Flanagan and Kendrick star in a TikTok video together. In fact, the trio have been sharing tons of social media content for the past week and a half.
Weber and Flanagan were first seen in Windy City in late March and immediately rekindled romance rumors. While they have remained shy about the status of their relationship, some members of the Bachelor Nation have been willing to comment.
"I think it's fair that they go out there and say what they want to say, but all I can say is that they look very cute together and their interactions are also very cute," said Kendrick, who said the trio has been socially estranged in the Flanagan's apartment said We weekly. "That is all I can say about that and I am sure they will possibly hear things from them in the future, but I will let them say that."
As fans will remember, Weber sent Flanagan home week seven of The Bachelor. He ended up proposing Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they canceled their engagement after he admitted that he could not give her his whole heart. Then it seemed like she could give her relationship with the finalist Madison Prewett Again, though, they later announced that they had also decided to go their separate ways. During the After the Final rose Finally, fans noticed that Flanagan was sitting in the audience, despite the fact that she had not attended the Women say it all. Chris Harrison He said the lawyer's appearance was a "red herring (and) a little Easter egg that we threw there for Bachelor Nation." Viewers then noticed that Weber's mother, Tongue, praised Flanagan on social media.
