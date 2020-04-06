Peter Walker: former multi-faceted England and Glamorgan dies at 84 | Cricket News

Walker played three tests for England against South Africa in 1960





Former multi-faceted Peter Walker of England and Glamorgan passed away at the age of 84.

Walker played three tests for England during the 1960 South African home series, peaking at 52 on Lord & # 39; s.

The Bristol-born player spent his entire first-class career with Glamorgan, scoring over 17,000 runs and taking 834 wickets while helping the county win the County Championship in 1969.

Walker was known for his fielding, taking 697 catches in his first-class career, including a 656 club record for Glamorgan.

A statement from the ECB read: "The ECB is saddened to learn of the passing of former multi-faceted Peter Walker from England and Glamorgan, who died at 84. Our thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this time."

Walker received an MBE in 2011 for his cricket services.

Walker became a cricket writer and broadcaster after his retirement in 1972 and then executive director of the Welsh Cricket Board before a term as president of Glamorgan between 2009 and 2010.

Glamorgan President Gareth Williams said: "Everyone at Glamorgan is sad to hear this news. Peter was a club legend, a man who gave everything he could to the club he loved while playing, and later in a capacity outside of the field.

"He brought a lot back to the game, particularly through his work with Cricket Wales and the National Cricket Center, and through his outstanding service as president of Glamorgan."

Glamorgan CEO Hugh Morris added: "A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive hitting and precise spinning made him a triple threat and a brilliant off-roader.

"He helped Glamorgan win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true club legend."

"We may never see another player like him, and we will all miss him at the club. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."