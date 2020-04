%MINIFYHTML46b42348f452ff7dee88b389d9f0709c76%







The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola died after contracting coronavirus, the club announced.

The club published a tweet that read: "The Manchester City family is devastated to report today the death of Pep's mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, in Manresa, Barcelona, ​​after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old."

