People in these 15 states are at the highest risk for coronavirus complications – BGR

New data shows that residents of 15 states are at the highest risk for serious complications with COVID-19.

Data based on age and other health-related risk factors provide a detailed view of the states facing the greatest challenges.

We can mitigate these risks by following social distancing guidelines, staying home, and taking sanitation and cleanliness tips seriously.

Every corner of the United States has been affected in some way by the new coronavirus pandemic. Even if COVID-19 has not particularly hit the neck of its forest, the various blockade and social distancing measures across the country have undoubtedly changed its daily life. But how will your state do in the long term in our fight against the virus? A new research effort by the Kaiser Family Foundation attempts to answer that question.

Using a wealth of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as from the World Health Organization, the group analyzed the potential impact of the pandemic at the state level for all fifty states in the United States. Using the CDC's 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a national survey that monitors various health-related factors, researchers have estimated which state populations are at highest risk.

KFF provides several interactive maps so you can dive right into the data without feeling overwhelmed, and the stats are broken into three categories that will give you a good idea of ​​who is at risk in your state and why.

The most useful of these breakdowns is the overview of which states have adult populations at highest risk for serious complications with COVID-19. Divided into groups based on what percentage of the population is at risk, a total of 15 states land in the highest risk segment, with more than 40% of the population considered at risk. Those states are:

Alabama Arkansas Delaware Florida Kentucky Louisiana Maine Michigan Mississippi Missouri New Hampshire Oklahoma South Carolina Tennessee West Virginia

The additional maps provided are immersed in specific categories of health risk, including age. Removing citizens over 65 from the equation paints a slightly different picture of the state's health, while only looking at people over 65 turns the map completely.

It's fascinating research and it does a good job of showing how the pandemic could seriously devastate the United States if we don't protect the people who are most at risk. Whether your state has a higher proportion of seniors or a large number of people struggling with other health problems, it is these populations that will lose the most if we do not continue our efforts to crush the pandemic curve.

For the moment, the best we can do is maintain our practices of social distancing. That means staying home if you can and if you have to leave the house, avoiding close contact with other people and washing / disinfecting your hands regularly, especially after leaving your home.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock